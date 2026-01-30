Bengaluru businessman C.J. Roy was found dead after allegedly shooting himself, days after an Income Tax raid. His death has drawn comparisons to CCD founder V.G. Siddhartha, highlighting the pressure faced by entrepreneurs during investigations.

Confident Group Chairman and businessman CJ Roy was found dead on Thursday after allegedly shooting himself with his licensed firearm, days after his office was raided by the Income Tax Department. The incident has sent shockwaves through Bengaluru’s business community and has once again raised concerns over the mental distress faced by individuals under investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred at Roy’s office on Langford Road near Richmond Circle. According to sources, the Income Tax Department had conducted a raid at his premises around 10 days ago in connection with alleged tax-related issues, and he had been questioned by officials.

Incident Occurred During Follow-Up Visit

On Thursday afternoon, Roy reportedly arrived at his office in Anepalya following a summons from Income Tax officials. After an interrogation that lasted nearly an hour, he informed officials that he needed to fetch additional documents and sought permission to go to the second floor of the building.

It was there that he allegedly shot himself in the chest using his revolver.

Office staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has been kept at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout for post-mortem examination.

Income Tax Raid Conducted Over Alleged Evasion

Officials said the raid was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged tax evasion. Roy had already submitted some documents during the inquiry, and further verification was reportedly underway. The Income Tax Department has not issued an official statement on the incident so far.

Business Community Draws Parallels With V.G. Siddhartha Case

Roy’s death has drawn comparisons with the case of Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha, who died by suicide in July 2019. Siddhartha, a prominent entrepreneur, was found dead near the Netravati river in Mangaluru days after leaving behind a note referring to pressure from financial and regulatory issues.

Following Roy’s death, several business leaders and industry observers have expressed concern over the psychological pressure faced by entrepreneurs during prolonged investigations.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials said further details would emerge after the completion of the post-mortem and examination of CCTV footage and statements from witnesses.