CJ Roy Net Worth: Inside the Wealth and Life of Confident Group Chairman
Dr. C.J. Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, was a billionaire entrepreneur with operations across India, UAE and US, Roy built a vast real estate and hospitality empire. His exact net worth was widely estimated to exceed $1 billion.
Who was CJ Roy and what was his estimated net worth
Bengaluru-based businessman Dr. C.J. Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, has reportedly died on Friday after sustaining critical injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident occurred on Langford Road near Richmond Circle amid Income Tax raids on offices linked to his business group.
Police sources earlier said he was hospitalised in critical condition. Later reports stated that he succumbed to his injuries. Officials are yet to release a detailed final statement. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.
Who was CJ Roy
Dr. Roy, whose full name was Dr. Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, was a prominent Indian entrepreneur with business interests spanning real estate, hospitality, aviation, and entertainment.
CJ Roy made Confident Group a major conglomerate
He was widely known in Bengaluru and abroad for building the Confident Group into a major conglomerate operating across India, the UAE, and the United States.
He also served as the Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic for Karnataka and Kerala and was involved in various social and cultural initiatives.
Business empire and projects
The Confident Group delivered more than 150 real estate projects, according to company-linked information. One of its most talked-about developments was the Zion Hills Golf County project near Bengaluru, reportedly valued at around ₹3,000 crore.
The group followed what Dr. Roy often described as a “zero-debt” business model, a point he publicly highlighted in interviews and business forums.
Net worth: what is known and what is not
There is no officially verified net worth figure for CJ Roy from global financial trackers such as Forbes or Bloomberg. However, based on the scale of his businesses, assets, and investments, he was widely described as a billionaire businessman in public profiles and media reports.
Several sources have estimated his net worth at over $1 billion, though this figure remains unofficial and unconfirmed.
Luxury cars, jet, and lifestyle
CJ Roy was also known for his extravagant lifestyle. He was a luxury car enthusiast and had reportedly owned more than a dozen Rolls-Royce cars, along with Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, and a Bugatti Veyron.
Reports also claimed he owned a Gulfstream G650 private jet, luxury homes in Mumbai, Dubai, and Los Angeles, and an art collection featuring works by international and Indian artists. Individual luxury vehicles in his collection were said to cost ₹10–11 crore each, though exact values were never disclosed.
From humble beginnings to global business
Dr. Roy often spoke about his humble beginnings, saying he worked various jobs in his early life before building his business empire. His journey from modest work to global entrepreneurship was frequently cited as inspirational by followers and young entrepreneurs.
A sudden and tragic end
His reported death has sent shockwaves through business circles, employees, and investors. Authorities have said more details will be shared after procedural formalities and official confirmation.
