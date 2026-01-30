- Home
Bengaluru-based businessman CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, was hospitalised after allegedly attempting suicide. He reportedly shot himself on on the same day IT officials raided the group's offices.
A shocking incident was reported from Bengaluru on Friday after CJ Roy, a well-known businessman and founder of the Confident Group, allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head with a revolver.
The incident took place on Langford Road near Richmond Circle. CJ Roy was seriously injured and was immediately shifted to a local hospital.
Link to income tax raid
On the same day, officials from the Income Tax Department carried out raids on offices linked to the Confident Group. Police sources said it is suspected that CJ Roy took the extreme step due to fear and stress related to the IT raids.
However, officials have clarified that the exact reason behind the suicide attempt is still under investigation and no final conclusion has been reached.
Police and medical response
After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and secured the area. CJ Roy was found in a critical condition and was shifted to hospital without delay.
Doctors earlier said that his injuries were serious, and he was put under close medical observation.
Who was CJ Roy
Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as CJ Roy, was the founder and chairman of the Confident Group, a major real estate, hospitality, and entertainment company.
He built a large business empire in Bengaluru and expanded operations to several states across India. The group also has a strong presence abroad, including in Dubai and the Middle East.
CJ Roy was known for developing over 65 projects and following a zero-debt business model. He also served as the Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic and was known for his interest in luxury cars and social welfare activities.
Business and public profile
Apart from real estate, the Confident Group is involved in hospitality and entertainment ventures. CJ Roy was often seen at business and social events and was regarded as a prominent figure in Bengaluru’s business circles.
The news of his suicide attempt has come as a shock to employees, associates, and the wider business community.
Investigation continues
Police said further investigation is underway to understand the full sequence of events. Officials are also looking into the circumstances surrounding the IT raids and the incident.
