Amid ongoing probe surrounding the death of Confident Group chairman CJ Roy, an old interview video of him where he revealed how he named his empire ‘Confident’ is now going viral on social media.

Confident Group chairman CJ Roy, a prominent real estate baron, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his office in Langford Town, Bengaluru, on Friday afternoon amid an ongoing Income Tax probe. The 57-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself in the left side of his chest using his licensed pistol between 3 pm and 3.10 pm, police said.

In an interview given to a YouTube channel called 'All-Rounder', CJ Roy spoke on various aspects of his life. He shared how his business got the name 'Confident'.

“When starting any business, the name is very important. I was thinking of a name that would be easy for people of all languages and countries to understand and pronounce, and that wouldn't sound distorted anywhere, especially as it grows internationally. I was very concerned about it,” said CJ Roy.

Rejected many names

“I thought of naming it Roy Group, which is our family name. For some reason, it didn't feel right. Finally, I considered the names of my wife and children. But for some reason, it didn't seem that attractive. Some names like Prestige Group caught my attention. I thought a lot and wrote down hundreds of names, wanting one that was pleasant to hear and understandable to everyone. But none of them really clicked,” CJ Roy said in the interview.

The name struck me in the toilet: CJ Roy

“I travel to foreign countries. Flight attendants on planes talk to me. In such situations, I should feel proud to say I am the owner of such a group. Thinking of such a name, I went to the toilet.” Laughing loudly, CJ Roy had said, 'That is the most peaceful place in life.' He continued, 'While thinking there, the name that struck me was 'Confident'. I was extremely happy. I felt proud to say I am the owner of the Confident Group. I finalized that name,' he had revealed.

Roy’s wife and two children — both in their early 20s — are based in Dubai and are expected to arrive in Bengaluru early on Saturday. While his mother lives near Nexus Mall in Koramangala, aides said Roy usually stayed at five-star hotels in the city’s central business district during his visits.