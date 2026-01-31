Multi-millionaire businessman and Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy died by suicide. An old video of him saying ‘There is no tomorrow’ has gone viral, raising many questions surrounding his death.

Confident Group chairman CJ Roy, a prominent real estate baron, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his office in Langford Town, Bengaluru, on Friday afternoon amid an ongoing Income Tax probe. The 57-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself in the left side of his chest using his licensed pistol between 3 pm and 3.10 pm, police said.

Amid ongoing probe surrounding his death, an old video of Roy saying, 'There is no tomorrow' is now going viral on social media.

'I have seen death up close six or seven times in my life. There is no tomorrow. I have made a fortune. Everyone has. But there is no guarantee that tomorrow will exist. That's why you should celebrate today. I'm not saying go drink and waste money. Do what you think is good, what doesn't harm others, and do it within your limits,' CJ Roy had said in an interview.

The Tycoon of a multi-crore empire

CJ Roy, or Dr. Cherian Kandath Joseph Roy's story of becoming a billionaire is fascinating. From an ordinary employee working at HP to build a business worth thousands of crores, he grew into a giant. Born in Kochi, Kerala, and raised in Bengaluru, CJ Roy quit his job at HP to start his own business.

In 2006, under a debt-free policy when real estate was at its peak, he built numerous residential, commercial, and township projects in Bengaluru, Kerala, and other major cities in South India. He expanded his business to the USA and UAE. The Confident Group completed more than 159 projects, providing homes to millions of customers.

Along with real estate, he extensively did business in hospitality, construction, education, and cinema. CJ Roy's estimated net worth is around Rs 8,500 crore. He owned a collection of luxury cars, including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. He also invested in several Kannada and Malayalam films and found success.

The 2012 Mohanlal-starrer 'Casanovva' brought him both money and fame. For a long time, he sponsored Bigg Boss Malayalam and other reality shows.