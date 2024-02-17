Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Child Marriage in Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl ties knot with 24-year-old man without her parents' knowledge

    In Bengaluru, a shocking case of child marriage has emerged where a 14-year-old girl was married off to a 24-year-old man without her parents' consent. The marriage, conducted by the girl's paternal uncle and aunt, took place at Yallamma temple in Kaiwar. The girl's mother has filed a complaint demanding legal action against the accused.

    Child Marriage in Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl ties knot with 24-year-old man without her parents' knowledge
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    A shocking case of Child marriage has emerged in the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru. A 14-year-old girl has tied the knot with a 24-year-old man in the city. The incident took place in Bengaluru rural, where the girl’s paternal uncle and aunt led the marriage, without informing the girl’s parents. The girl’s mother has registered a complaint at the Sarjapur police station.

    Reportedly, the girl is studying in 8th std and the groom is 24 years old. A complaint has been registered against the mother-in-law of the complainant woman, brother and brother's wife. The complaint stated that the bride’s paternal uncle and aunt carried out the marriage without the parent's knowledge on February 15. 

    Karnataka: Minor girl studying in 9th std gives birth to child at Chikkaballapur

    The complaint stated, "My daughter is still a minor and she has been forced to marry. The marriage has been conducted at the Yallamma temple in Kaiwar. The bride has been given off to Vinod Kumar of Halasinakaipura, with his parents Muniyappa, Ratnamma, Brother Vijay Kumar and his wife carrying out the rituals."

    Despite knowing the girl is a minor, they have carried out the marriage. The complainant has demanded legal action against the accused. 

