A viral video from a Jharkhand play school has sparked anger online, allegedly showing a principal assaulting young children inside a classroom. The footage has led to widespread criticism and calls for action against the school official.

A disturbing video from Jharkhand has sparked anger on social media after a school principal was allegedly seen physically assaulting young children inside a classroom. The incident reportedly took place at Laxmi Shishu Vatika Play School in Japla, where the viral clip has led to demands for strict action.

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Viral Video, Shows Children Allegedly Being Hit Inside Classroom

The video, which surfaced online, reportedly shows several young students standing in a line inside the classroom. The principal is allegedly seen approaching the children one by one and slapping them. The students, mostly girls, appear distressed and some can be seen crying during the incident.

The footage was reportedly recorded secretly from outside the classroom door, capturing the alleged actions of the school principal. The visuals have triggered strong reactions from viewers, with many questioning the treatment of young children in an educational environment.

Principal’s Alleged Actions Spark Anger

In the viral clip, the principal is allegedly heard questioning students about their written work before punishing them. At one point, he reportedly asks a girl why she made others write and later sends her outside. Another child is allegedly questioned for taking help from an elder sibling before being slapped.

The video has drawn criticism from social media users, many of whom have demanded an investigation and appropriate action against the person involved.

Authorities Look Into The Matter

Following the circulation of the video, the incident has come under scrutiny. The matter is reportedly being looked into, while further details about any official action remain awaited.

The incident has once again raised concerns about child safety and the need for strict measures to prevent any form of physical punishment in schools.