A viral video of children immersing a Ganesha idol in a Canadian lake has ignited a debate about culture versus environmentalism. The act, part of a Hindu religious ceremony, drew criticism from viewers who considered it pollution. Supporters defended the family’s right to practice their tradition, suggesting the idol may have been biodegradable.

A video showing a group of Indian children immersing a Lord Ganesha idol in a crystal-clear lake in Canada has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate over cultural traditions and environmental responsibility.

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The clip, shared on Instagram, captures children carrying a Ganesha idol to the edge of a pristine lake before gently placing it into the water as part of a traditional immersion ceremony. The post was accompanied by the caption: "Little hands, big faith. Our kids carried Bappa to the water with love and joy. Tradition continues, even far from home."

Check the viral video here:

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While many viewers appreciated the effort to preserve Indian traditions abroad and praised the children's involvement in the ceremony, others expressed concern about the environmental impact of immersing idols in natural water bodies.

Critics argued that regardless of religious significance, placing any object into a lake could be considered littering and may affect the local ecosystem. Several social media users questioned whether such rituals should be adapted when performed in countries with strict environmental regulations and protected natural resources.

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One user commented, "Littering is bad, no matter what religion it is." Another wrote, "Tradition is important, but protecting nature should be equally important." Similar remarks echoed across the comment section, with many calling for eco-friendly alternatives to idol immersion.

Supporters of the family, however, defended the act, arguing that the ritual is an important part of Hindu culture and that many modern idols are made from biodegradable materials specifically designed to minimise environmental impact. Some users also pointed out that cultural practices often evolve and can coexist with environmental awareness when carried out responsibly.

The discussion quickly expanded beyond the viral video, touching on broader questions about how immigrant communities maintain cultural traditions while adapting to local laws, customs, and environmental expectations in their adopted countries.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and idol immersions are an integral part of Hindu religious practice, symbolising Lord Ganesha's return to his celestial abode after visiting devotees. However, environmental concerns surrounding idol immersion have led many communities worldwide to adopt eco-friendly idols and artificial immersion tanks in recent years.

As the video continues to circulate online, it remains a talking point on the balance between preserving cultural heritage and protecting the environment.

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