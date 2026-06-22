A couple in Nizamabad, Telangana, died due to an electric shock. The incident happened when the husband tried to save his wife who was first electrocuted. Both died on the spot, while their three children in the room were reported to be safe.

In a tragic incident, a couple died due to an electric shock at their house in Ootpally village in Nizamabad district on the night of June 21, police said on Monday. According to a police official, the incident took place around 11 pm. The wife reportedly received an electric shock first, and when her husband tried to save her, he too got electrocuted. Both died on the spot, police said, adding that three children were present in the room and are reported to be safe. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev (45) and his wife Jyothi (41). Their bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination.

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Police Confirm Deaths, Register Case

According to a police official, "A wife and her husband lost their lives due to electrocution in their house last night around 11:00 PM. First, the wife received an electric shock, and when her husband tried to save her, he was also electrocuted. Both died on the spot. There were three children in the room, and they are safe. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev (45) and his wife Jyothi (41)."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)