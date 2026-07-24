A month-and-a-half-old hit-and-run case in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru has been solved as an alleged murder. Police arrested the victim's friend, who allegedly killed him over a money dispute and tried to disguise the crime as a road accident.

What initially appeared to be a tragic hit-and-run accident has taken a dramatic turn in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. More than a month after a 26-year-old man's death was believed to have been caused by a road accident, police have uncovered what they allege was a carefully planned murder. Investigators say the victim's close friend allegedly killed him over a financial dispute before attempting to pass off the crime as a hit-and-run by exploiting an unrelated road accident at the same location.

Following a detailed investigation, the Sakharayapatna Police arrested the accused, who allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

Victim Found Dead on Highway

The deceased has been identified as Yashwanth, 26, a resident of Vijayanagar in Hassan. The accused, Sachin, is also a resident of the same locality.

According to police, on June 12, the two friends travelled to Ajjampura on a motorcycle. Later that night, Yashwanth's body was found on the National Highway near Hiregouja in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

An overturned goods auto was also found at the scene. Based on the circumstances, locals and the police initially believed that Yashwanth had died in a hit-and-run accident involving the vehicle. A hit-and-run case was subsequently registered.

Missing Motorcycle Raised Suspicion

During the investigation, one crucial detail caught the attention of the Sakharayapatna Police.

Although Yashwanth's body was found at the scene, the motorcycle on which he had been travelling was missing.

This inconsistency prompted investigators to re-examine the case. As the investigation progressed over the next month and a half, suspicion gradually fell on Sachin.

Money Dispute Allegedly Led to Murder

Police detained Sachin for questioning, during which he allegedly confessed to killing Yashwanth.

According to investigators, the two friends had been involved in a dispute over money related to the sale of a car. Police believe the argument escalated near Hiregouja on the night of June 12, where Sachin allegedly murdered Yashwanth. Investigators also said the accused had been holding an earlier grudge against the victim.

Accident Scene Allegedly Used to Cover Up Crime

Police said that, by coincidence, a goods auto had overturned at the same location around the time of the incident.

Investigators allege that Sachin took advantage of the situation and attempted to make it appear that Yashwanth had died in a road accident involving the overturned vehicle.

For nearly a month and a half, the accused allegedly maintained that he had no knowledge of the incident. However, the missing motorcycle and the sustained investigation by the Sakharayapatna Police eventually uncovered the alleged murder, leading to Sachin's arrest.