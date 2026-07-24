Prestige Group is redeveloping Bengaluru's 800-metre Brunton Road near MG Road at a cost of ₹3 crore. The project will use recycled plastic waste in plastic-modified bitumen and include upgraded footpaths, drainage and streetlights as part of a sustainable infrastructure initiative.

Prestige Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, has undertaken the redevelopment of the 800-metre-long Brunton Road near MG Road in Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD). The project, estimated to cost around ₹3 crore, is currently under way and is expected to be completed within the next three to four weeks. The initiative aims to improve road quality, pedestrian infrastructure and public amenities while incorporating sustainable construction practices.

Notably, Prestige Group's corporate headquarters is located on Brunton Road, making it an important route for its customers, investors and business associates.

Road to Be Rebuilt Using Recycled Plastic Waste

According to the company, the redevelopment project includes significant upgrades to the road surface, pedestrian footpaths, the stormwater drainage system and street lighting.

As part of its sustainability initiative, the road is being reconstructed using plastic-modified bitumen, a material produced by blending recycled plastic waste with bitumen. This technology is expected to improve the road's durability while promoting the reuse of plastic waste.

The project also includes the construction of smooth footpaths on both sides of the road, new kerbs, upgraded apron kerbs, improved stormwater drains and additional streetlights to enhance safety and accessibility.

Prestige Group Highlights Sustainable Development

Speaking about the initiative, Nirbhay Lumde, Head of ESG and Sustainability at Prestige Group, said:

"This project brings together sustainable materials, strong infrastructure, and a pedestrian-friendly design to create a safe and easily accessible public space."

V Gopal, Executive Director of Projects and Planning at Prestige Group, added:

"The company believes its responsibility is not just to develop residential and commercial projects, but also to contribute to the city's public infrastructure."

Prestige Group's Contribution to Bengaluru's Infrastructure

In recent years, Prestige Group has undertaken several infrastructure projects in Bengaluru in addition to its real estate developments.

The company recently completed a 1.5 km flyover to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion around its technology parks near Bellandur Lake.

In addition, its subsidiary, Prestige Beta Projects Private Limited, contributed ₹90 crore towards the construction of the Bellandur Metro station.

According to sources, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is also in discussions with Prestige Group regarding a proposed contribution of around ₹65 crore for the development of a Metro station on the Airport Metro Corridor.