The Budipadaga elephant camp in Karnataka's BRT Tiger Reserve remains unopened nearly two years after preparations were completed. A shortage of veterinary doctors and basic facilities has delayed operations, despite ongoing human-wildlife conflict.

Chamarajanagar district, which has the highest elephant population in Karnataka, continues to face serious human-wildlife conflict, with wild elephants frequently straying into villages and agricultural areas. To address these challenges, the Forest Department completed preparations to establish a new elephant camp at Budipadaga, inside the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve. However, despite the completion of civil works and other essential arrangements nearly two years ago, the camp remains unopened.

The delay has raised concerns about the underutilisation of public resources, as the unused infrastructure is gradually deteriorating. Once operational, the proposed camp is expected to support wildlife management, assist forest personnel in managing wild elephant incursions and provide tourists with an opportunity to learn about elephants and wildlife conservation.

Two Years On, Elephant Camp Remains Shut

The Budipadaga elephant camp inside the BRT Tiger Reserve drew attention last year when officials announced that it would open to tourists on July 30. However, the proposed opening did not take place, and the camp remains closed.

Although the elephant sheds and other infrastructure are reportedly ready, the authorities have yet to begin operations. The delay is particularly concerning given the recurring human-wildlife conflict in Chamarajanagar district.

Once operational, the camp could help forest officials manage incidents involving wild elephants entering villages. Trained captive elephants could assist forest personnel in driving wild elephants back into forest areas when they stray into human settlements. The camp could also support forest staff during tiger capture operations and provide tourists with opportunities to learn more about elephants and wildlife conservation.

Shortage of Veterinary Doctors Delays Operations

When asked about the delay, Forest Department officials cited a shortage of veterinary doctors and other essential facilities. They stated that permission to establish the camp had been obtained and that letters had been sent to arrange for four captive elephants to be brought in from other locations.

Officials also acknowledged that the shortage of veterinary personnel had been brought to the government's attention. They maintained that some basic facilities were still lacking and expressed hope that the camp would become operational soon.

However, the absence of a definite opening date has raised questions about why the facility remains unused despite the completion of construction work and progress towards establishing the camp.

Rampura Remains the District's Only Operational Elephant Camp

At present, Rampura in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is reportedly the only operational elephant camp in Chamarajanagar district. The proposed Budipadaga camp was announced by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his tenure.

Although the project was announced several years ago and the contractors completed the civil works long ago, the facility has yet to become operational. The continued delay has raised concerns about the effective utilisation of the infrastructure and the potential benefits being lost.

With human-wildlife conflict remaining a major challenge in the district, opening the Budipadaga elephant camp could strengthen conservation efforts and help forest personnel manage wildlife-related incidents more effectively. It remains to be seen when the Forest Department will address the staffing and infrastructure gaps and make the camp operational.