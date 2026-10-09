Mysuru Dasara elephant Mahendra stopped midway during a wooden howdah rehearsal, prompting officials to remove the load and return the elephants to Mysuru Palace. Officials plan to assess his health before deciding the next steps.

The wooden howdah rehearsal along the royal route came to an unexpected halt on Thursday evening after Dasara elephant Mahendra refused to move forward. The incident forced officials to suspend the practice midway, marking the first time this year that a rehearsal had been stopped after the elephant refused to proceed. Mahendra had begun his journey from Mysuru Palace carrying the wooden howdah but repeatedly hesitated at several points along the route before coming to a complete stop at Ayurveda Circle. Officials prioritised his safety, removed the wooden howdah and arranged for him and the other elephants to return to the palace.

Mahendra initially hesitated near K.R. Circle. With assistance from the kumki elephants, he resumed walking but slowed down again near the Bata showroom junction. After proceeding a short distance, he stopped completely at Ayurveda Circle and refused to move either forwards or backwards.

For Mahendra's safety, officials secured a rope to a roadside tree. They then removed the wooden howdah from his back and loaded it into a goods auto. The rehearsal was called off, and all the elephants returned to the palace. The wooden howdah was transported back separately in the goods auto.

Second Rehearsal Halted Midway

This was the second time Mahendra's wooden howdah rehearsal had been stopped. The first rehearsal was called off because of heavy rain. On September 25, Mahendra reportedly refused to proceed in the rain while carrying the wooden howdah, forcing officials to halt the practice near the Balarama Gate.

On Thursday, Mahendra began walking at around 4.30 pm within the Mysuru Palace premises. He initially proceeded along the Jumbo Savari route without difficulty but began hesitating as he approached K.R. Circle. His mahout, Rajanna, and kavadi, Mallikarjuna, tried to guide him forward. However, Mahendra eventually stopped at Ayurveda Circle, bringing the rehearsal to an end.

Mahendra Carried Around 600 Kg

The staff placed the wooden howdah on Mahendra near Khas Mahal, the residence of the royal family within Mysuru Palace. They secured it with ropes and placed four sandbags inside to simulate the load he would carry during the procession.

Mahendra was reportedly carrying a total weight of around 600 kg, including the 280-kg wooden howdah, the cushion known as gaadi, the namda and the sandbags. Kumki elephants Lakshmi and Roopa accompanied him, while the other elephants followed along the route.

After the rehearsal was stopped at Ayurveda Circle, all the elephants returned to the palace camp. The group included Mahendra, Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Prashantha, Sugreeva, Ekalavya, Gopi, Srikantha, Srirama, Kaveri, Roopa, Lakshmi and Chaitra.

Officials To Assess Mahendra's Health

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr I.B. Prabhugowda said officials had stopped the earlier rehearsal because of heavy rain and removed the wooden howdah to ensure Mahendra's safety. He said the latest rehearsal was also halted after the elephant stopped at Ayurveda Circle.

"When we first placed the wooden howdah on Mahendra, he stopped near the Balarama Gate because of heavy rain. We removed the howdah to ensure his safety. Today, we placed half the weight in the wooden howdah and began the rehearsal. However, he stopped near Ayurveda Circle. Keeping the elephant's safety in mind, we unloaded the howdah and brought him back. We do not know the exact reason yet. We are conducting a health check-up for Mahendra," Dr Prabhugowda said.

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Could Mahendra Lose His Place In The Howdah Team?

The 42-year-old Mahendra is participating in the Mysuru Dasara festivities for the fifth time. He previously attracted attention for carrying the wooden howdah during the Srirangapatna Dasara. In earlier years, he had carried sandbags and the wooden howdah during rehearsals without apparent difficulty, earning him a place among the elephants considered for the howdah-carrying role.

However, his performance during this year's rehearsals has raised questions about whether he will be selected for the role. His first rehearsal was halted because of heavy rain, while he stopped walking during Thursday's practice despite carrying a reduced load.

Mahendra's selection for the final howdah-carrying team remains uncertain until officials assess his health and readiness. Elephants Prashantha and Dhananjaya are reportedly among the leading contenders for the role. Sugreeva and Ekalavya have also successfully carried the wooden howdah during rehearsals, keeping them in contention for the responsibility.