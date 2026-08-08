Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has again called for a full-fledged US Consulate in Bengaluru, telling US Ambassador Sergio Gor that the state government is ready to provide the 'best possible place' to further boost the India-US strategic partnership.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday reiterated the state's demand for a full-fledged United States Consulate in Bengaluru, saying the state government is ready to provide the "best possible place" for the mission as part of efforts to further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

Speaking during an event attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Shivakumar said Bengaluru's growing global prominence and its role in driving India's economic growth make a strong case for establishing a full-fledged US Consulate in the city. "I am very happy that the entire world is looking at Bengaluru. Through Bengaluru, India is growing. That is why we are asking for a full-fledged US Consulate, not just a trade office. We assure you that we will provide the best possible place available in Karnataka. Let us all work together. The Government of Karnataka stands fully committed to the US-India relationship," Shivakumar said.

US Envoy on India-US Partnership Growth

His remarks came as US Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted the expanding economic and strategic partnership between India and the United States during his visit to Bengaluru. Addressing the gathering at the QUANTUM exhibition, Gor said Karnataka is home to more than 1,000 American companies, underscoring the state's importance as a hub for US investment. "The United States is here because we care about being here. This state has over a thousand American companies. There's not a lot of places in the world that can say that, and that is growing day by day," he said.

The envoy noted that bilateral trade between India and the United States has grown from around USD 20 billion a decade ago to over USD 240 billion today, reflecting the deepening economic relationship. Gor said American companies continue to see India as a preferred investment destination, with businesses regularly approaching the US Embassy to explore opportunities across sectors.

Highlighting the breadth of bilateral cooperation, he said India and the US are working closely in defence, healthcare, advanced technology and resilient supply chains. He also pointed to India's inclusion in the US-led Pax Silica initiative as a significant step towards strengthening trusted semiconductor and critical supply chains.

Envoy's Engagements in Bengaluru

Sharing details of his Bengaluru visit on X, Gor said he also met Shivakumar to discuss innovation, investment and opportunities to deepen bilateral collaboration. The envoy additionally held discussions with industry leaders and government representatives to advance cooperation in advanced manufacturing, technology, space and environmental sectors. (ANI)