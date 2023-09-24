Cauvery dispute strike to hit Bengaluru on September 26: A look at what's open, what's closed

The protesters' contention revolves around their disagreement with the directive issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), instructing the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for a 15-day period.

Amid the ongoing clash between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water sharing row, farmer organizations and pro-Kannada outfits have jointly called for a strike in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The demonstration of their demand will take the form of a protest march, scheduled to commence at 11 am on Tuesday, starting from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle.

The protesters' contention revolves around their disagreement with the directive issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), instructing the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for a 15-day period.

PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains via video conferencing - WATCH

Kuruburu Shanthakumar, the president of the state Sugarcane Farmers Association, has extended an appeal to various sectors, urging schools, colleges, IT companies, and even the film chamber to grant a day off in solidarity with the strike. He has also called upon the state government to address the issue during a special assembly session.

It is reportedly said that the strike is expected to result in the closure of public transportation, shops, banks, offices, restaurants, schools, and colleges. However, essential services such as hospitals, medical facilities, government offices, supermarkets, as well as police, fire, and emergency services, will remain operational.

India targets Khalistani terrorists in US, UK, Canada, and Australia; check details

Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan weighed in, asserting that Karnataka does not possess ownership over the Cauvery river. The DMK spokesperson emphasized, "Karnataka is not the owner of Cauvery. No river originating from a state can be claimed as its exclusive property. Rivers must flow and support lower riparian areas, as is the international understanding."