Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains via video conferencing - WATCH

    In the case of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, passengers can anticipate a time-saving of over 2.5 hours, while the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express is set to reduce travel time by more than 2 hours.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 9 Vande Bharat trains via video conferencing - WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    In a dynamic display of leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 24) inaugurated a new chapter in Indian rail travel by remotely flagging off nine Vande Bharat trains. Leveraging the power of technology, PM Modi's virtual inauguration marked the commencement of these advanced train services, promising enhanced connectivity and comfort for passengers across the country.

    These nine newly introduced Vande Bharat trains are set to enhance travel across eleven states in India. These states include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

    What sets these Vande Bharat trains apart is their impressive speed, making them the fastest options along their respective routes. Passengers can look forward to substantial time savings on their journeys. For instance, when compared to the current fastest train on the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri route, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce travel time by approximately 3 hours.

    Similarly, the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be more than 3 hours faster than its counterpart.

    In the case of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, passengers can anticipate a time-saving of over 2.5 hours, while the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express is set to reduce travel time by more than 2 hours.

    For routes like Ranchi-Howrah, Patna-Howrah, and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad, the Vande Bharat Express is poised to cut travel times by approximately 1 hour. Even on the Udaipur-Jaipur route, passengers can expect to reach their destination about half an hour sooner than before.

    These improvements in travel time and connectivity are poised to make journeys across these states faster, more efficient, and more convenient for passengers.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express: Check timings, train route, ticket price, major railway stations and more rkn

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express: Check timings, train route, ticket price, railway stations and more

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral snt

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral

    India targets Khalistani terrorists in US, UK, Canada, and Australia; check details AJR

    India targets Khalistani terrorists in US, UK, Canada, and Australia; check details

    ISRO logo imprints on Moon's surface reveals 'lumpy' texture; check details AJR

    ISRO logo imprints on Moon's surface reveals 'lumpy' texture; check details

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds India's rising allure on 'World Tourism Day' AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds India's rising allure on 'World Tourism Day' | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen dominates Japanese Grand Prix, Seals Red Bull's constructors' championship triumph osf

    Max Verstappen dominates Japanese Grand Prix, Seals Red Bull's constructors' championship triumph

    National Daughters Day 2023 Wishes: Here are some messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    National Daughters Day 2023 Wishes: Here are some messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express: Check timings, train route, ticket price, major railway stations and more rkn

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express: Check timings, train route, ticket price, railway stations and more

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: 5 notable Bollywood marriages ADC

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: 5 notable Bollywood marriages

    World Heart Day 2023: Idli-Sambhar to Fish Curry-7 south indian lunch good for heart health RBA EAI

    Idli-Sambhar to Fish Curry-7 South Indian lunch good for health heart

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon