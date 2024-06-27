Arvind Kejriwal's requests granted: Spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, belt and home food in CBI custody

Recently, the Delhi High Court had suspended Kejriwal's bail, originally granted by a trial court. Following this decision, Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Rouse Avenue Court ordered Kejriwal into CBI custody until June 29.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, currently under investigation in the excise policy case, has been granted several allowances by the Rouse Avenue Court during his three-day custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to reports, the court permitted Kejriwal to have prescribed medicines and home-cooked food during his time in custody.

Additionally, the court allowed the Delhi CM to retain his spectacles and keep a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. He was granted daily meetings with his wife for 30 minutes and his lawyers for another 30 minutes. Kejriwal also requested to keep his belt due to discomfort while at Tihar Jail, a request that the court accepted.

Recently, the Delhi High Court had suspended Kejriwal's bail, originally granted by a trial court. Following this decision, Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Rouse Avenue Court ordered Kejriwal into CBI custody until June 29.

Arvind Kejriwal was previously put in Tihar Jail after his arrest on March 21 in connection with the liquor policy case. He was later released on interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1, 2024, to participate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to Kejriwal's arrest, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, criticized the central government, alleging a concerted effort to keep her husband incarcerated. She denounced the situation as dictatorial and likened it to the Emergency period in Indian history.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also condemned the actions, describing them as oppressive and aimed at silencing Kejriwal. They expressed confidence in his resilience and predicted that justice would prevail.

