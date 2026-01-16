In Bengaluru, a student was fined ₹1.11 lakh for illegal car modifications that caused public nuisance. His car, altered to emit loud noise and flames from its silencer, was reported by the public.

In a notable enforcement action in Bengaluru, a Kerala student was slapped with a hefty ₹1.11 lakh fine for several serious violations of the Motor Vehicles Act after illegally modifying his car’s silencer and other parts, resulting in public nuisance and safety concerns.

The incident came to light in early January when videos of the modified vehicle — emitting loud noise, flames from the exhaust and posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians — began circulating on social media. The vehicle, a 2002 model with a market value of approximately ₹70,000, drew the attention of bystanders, who alerted the traffic police about the disturbance on Hennur Road in northeast Bengaluru.

Acting on public complaints and video evidence, Hennur traffic police tracked down the vehicle and referred the case to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) for formal action. Authorities found the modifications, including the altered silencer that caused sparks and noise, to be significant violations of motor vehicle regulations — not just minor tweaks. These changes were considered a public safety hazard as well as a breach of legal standards for vehicle modifications.

Rather than just filing a basic traffic case, police chose to involve the RTO to impose the maximum permissible fine under the law, sending a strong message about compliance and road safety. The student complied, paid the ₹1,11,500 penalty, and the car was released. Officials have said the punitive amount, higher than the car’s market value, is meant to deter reckless modifications and discourage motorists from flouting regulations.

This incident reflects Karnataka authorities’ increasing focus on enforcement of vehicle safety norms and their willingness to take tough action to reduce risks posed by illegal modifications on busy city roads.