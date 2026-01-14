A foreigner was allegedly assaulted by event organisers in Bengaluru, but police reportedly refused to file an FIR despite video evidence and eyewitness accounts, raising concerns over crowd safety and accountability at public events.

In a shocking incident at the Oto Tokyo event held at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, a foreign attendee was reportedly assaulted by event organisers at Gate 9 and subsequently denied justice by the local police. Eyewitnesses, shared in Reddit, described a terrifying scene in which the victim, caught in a crush near a barricade, was physically attacked and humiliated by multiple organisers despite showing his ticket and complying with event rules. The incident has sparked outrage on social media and raised serious concerns about public safety, crowd management, and police accountability at large-scale events in Bengaluru.

Assault by Event Organisers

According to witnesses, the victim attempted to move a barricade to escape the crowd crush when a man claiming to be an organiser physically attacked him. Despite presenting his ticket, the foreigner was swarmed by six others, humiliated, and had his costume ripped. Reports indicate that the main aggressor repeatedly attacked the victim while he displayed remarkable restraint. The victim’s ID was taken, and he was threatened further, though he managed to record video evidence of the assault.

Police Refusal to Lodge FIR

Eyewitnesses accompanied the victim to Vyalikaval Police Station, which redirected them to Sadashiv Nagar. At Sadashiv Nagar, despite clear video evidence and direct witness accounts, the police reportedly refused to lodge an FIR or provide a CSR number. Officers allegedly attempted to use the victim’s foreign nationality as a reason not to act, which failed when it was revealed that the victim was fluent in Kannada. The officers reportedly became hostile, telling the witnesses to leave without addressing the assault.

Systemic Failures Highlighted

Following consolidation of witness testimonies and on-site assessments, several systemic issues were identified:

Statutory Violations – Evidence indicates possible unauthorised employment of minors in the “Maid Café” segment, potentially violating the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and POCSO.

Public Safety and Crowd Management – Overcrowding and poor ingress/egress management caused crush conditions and respiratory distress, breaching fire and safety regulations.

Consumer Rights Violations – Essential facilities promised in pre-event documents, such as secure changing rooms, were not provided, violating the Consumer Protection Act.

Operational Negligence – Volunteers and staff claimed ignorance of the incident, revealing a breakdown in the chain of command and failure to maintain duty of care.

Criminal Intimidation and Harassment – Organisers reportedly harassed witnesses online to suppress evidence, constituting a criminal offence under Indian law.

The victim expressed his frustration, stating, “I despise this country, what every foreigner says about India and Indians is true.”

He has reportedly involved his legal team and is gathering evidence to pursue legal action.

How Did Social Media React?

The incident has ignited debate on social media regarding citizens’ rights and police accountability:

One user commented: “You can file an FIR at any police station in the country. It is your right as a citizen who has been wronged to file an FIR. The police there must accept it, and must transmit it to the correct police station within 24 hours (that is called a 'Zero FIR').”

Another user said: “Post it in Twitter with the details, the superiors take action.”

Authorities and the victim are actively seeking additional video evidence and have requested the Deputy Commissioner of Police to secure CCTV footage from the incident. The episode has raised urgent questions about the safety and accountability of large-scale events in Bengaluru and highlights the systemic challenges victims face when reporting assaults.