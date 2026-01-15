BMRCL invites bids for civil construction of Bengaluru Metro Phase 3, covering 44.65 km across two corridors. The project includes double-decker viaducts, 35 stations, and aims to improve connectivity along the Outer Ring Road in western Bengaluru.

In a significant step forward for urban transit, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has officially invited bids for the civil construction work on portions of the 44.65 km Phase 3 Metro project. This marks the first tender notice for contractors responsible for building key sections of the new metro corridors, signalling the start of large-scale construction activity. The announcement comes roughly nine months after SYSTRA MVA Consulting (India) and Assystem India (formerly L&T Infrastructure Engineering) were awarded the Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) contracts for the project.

Phase 3 of Namma Metro is designed to enhance connectivity in western Bengaluru and along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), providing faster and more efficient public transport for millions of daily commuters. Once completed, it is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion while supporting the city’s growing urban infrastructure requirements.

Overview of Phase 3 Metro Corridors

Phase 3 consists of two major corridors:

Orange Line (Corridor-1): A 32.15 km line connecting Kempapura to JP Nagar 4th Phase, featuring 22 stations along the ORR.

Corridor-2: A 12.5 km line connecting Kadabagare to Hosahalli, with 9 stations.

A distinctive feature of Phase 3 will be the construction of several double-decker viaducts, with the first level designated for vehicles and the second for metro trains. This innovative design is intended to optimise urban space while maintaining smooth traffic flow along busy arterial roads.

Tender Details and Timeline

BMRCL is yet to upload the complete tender documents online. Once available, these documents will provide detailed information regarding deadlines, start and end points of each package, chainages, and precise station locations. This will allow the creation of a comprehensive Phase 3 map for public reference.

Currently, the bid submission deadline is 25 February 2026, with technical bid openings scheduled for 27 February 2026. These dates may be revised based on pre-bid clarifications and other stakeholder inputs.

Package-wise Details

Package 1: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kamakya

Length: 6.521 km

Estimated Cost: Rs. 1,375.66 crore

Includes four double-decker stations: JP Nagar 5th Phase, JP Nagar, Kadirenahalli, and Kamakya Junction.

Requires demolition of Dollars Colony Flyover to accommodate the metro structure.

Package 2: Hosakerehalli to Nagarbhavi Circle

Length: 5.408 km

Estimated Cost: Rs. 1,396.10 crore

Includes four double-decker stations: Hosakerehalli, Dwarkanagara, Mysore Road, and Nagarbhavi.

Package 3: Vinayaka Layout to BDA Complex Nagarbhavi

Length: 6.652 km

Estimated Cost: Rs. 1,415.65 crore

Covers additional metro infrastructure and station construction along the corridor.

Significance of Phase 3

Namma Metro Phase 3 is expected to considerably improve east-west and north-south connectivity across Bengaluru. The introduction of double-decker metro structures, along with new corridors along the ORR, will help reduce travel times, support urban development, and seamlessly integrate with existing metro lines to form a comprehensive public transport network.

This tender process represents a crucial step toward achieving these objectives and invites qualified civil contractors to participate in one of Bengaluru’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.