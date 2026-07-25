A mother and her two children allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a farm pond near Chhatrakodihalli in Karnataka's Kolar district. Police have launched an investigation, with preliminary reports pointing to family disputes and financial distress.

A deeply tragic incident has come to light from Karnataka's Kolar district, where a mother and her two young adult children allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a farm pond. The incident, which took place near Chhatrakodihalli village in Kolar taluk on Saturday, has left the local community in shock and raised fresh concerns about the devastating impact of family conflict and financial distress. While the exact circumstances remain under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that prolonged domestic disputes may have contributed to the tragedy.

Three Members of a Family Die

The deceased have been identified as Pramila (36), wife of Suresh from Beglibenajenahalli village, her daughter Swapna (22), and her son Charan (18). According to preliminary information, the three left their home before allegedly jumping into a farm pond near Chhatrakodihalli.

The deaths of the mother and her two young adult children have left the entire village in mourning, with residents expressing shock over the tragic loss.

Family Disputes and Financial Stress Under Scanner

According to initial reports, the family had been experiencing frequent domestic disputes, reportedly linked to financial difficulties. Investigators suspect that Pramila may have been under severe emotional distress because of persistent arguments or mounting debt.

However, the exact motive behind the incident has not yet been established, and police are investigating all possible circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, officers from the Kolar Rural Police Station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the farm pond. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the deaths. Officials are examining all possible angles to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)