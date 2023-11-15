Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BY Vijayendra assumes Karnataka BJP state president role in lavish ceremony

    MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, was sworn in as the state president on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled for 10 a.m. at Jagannath Bhavan, the BJP office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Preceding the oath-taking, traditional rituals, including Homa and Havan, were performed at the BJP state office. Nalin Kumar Kateel, the outgoing president, has passed the baton to Vijayendra, symbolising the transition of leadership.
     

    BY Vijayendra assumes Karnataka BJP state president role in lavish ceremony
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    The excitement by the party workers in Malleswaram, which was adorned with BJP flags and Vijayendra's posters, created a jubilant atmosphere post-Diwali. Personally reaching out to party leaders, Vijayendra has extended invitations to state BJP leaders, union ministers, district presidents, and others for the swearing ceremony. Before taking the oath, Vijayendra sought blessings from his father, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, at their residence in Dollars Colony. The event saw the participation of senior BJP leaders, MPs, and MLAs, further highlighting the significance of this transition.

    Reflecting on the occasion, BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath expressed solidarity, emphasising their collective commitment to winning all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Reflecting on the occasion, BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath expressed solidarity, emphasising their collective commitment to winning all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
     Shikaripura Election Results 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra leads in Shikaripura

    Senior BJP leaders, including KS Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Basavaraj Bommai, MP BY Raghavendra, Govinda Karajola, Muniratna, Araga Gyanendra, B Sriramulu, and MP Tejasvi Surya, joined in the festivities at the BJP office. However, the ceremony witnessed the absence of prominent leaders, raising questions about internal party dynamics. Leaders, including V Somanna, Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, and Aravinda Bellad, all perceived as having significant roles within the party, chose to stay away from the event. Additionally, CT Ravi, currently engaged in campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh elections, extended his wishes to Vijayendra from afar.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hubballi Diwali gambling: Karnataka Police arrest over 150 individuals; check details vkp

    Hubballi Diwali gambling: Karnataka Police arrest over 150 individuals; check details

    Suspected irregularities uncovered in BBMP projects during BJP's Karnataka reign vkp

    Suspected irregularities uncovered in BBMP projects during BJP's Karnataka reign

    Bengaluru: Is BBMP planning to introduce monthly fees for garbage collection? vkp

    Bengaluru: Is BBMP planning to introduce monthly fees for garbage collection?

    Karnataka govt extends deadline for installation of HSRP number plates for vehicles until February 17, 2024 vkp

    Karnataka govt extends deadline for installation of HSRP number plates for vehicles until February 17, 2024

    Bengaluru 'paper helmet' man sparks hilarious banter from Netizens vkp

    Bengaluru ‘paper helmet’ man sparks hilarious banter from Netizens

    Recent Stories

    Next year's PSL could be moved to UAE or South Africa due to elections in Pakistan snt

    Next year's PSL could be moved to UAE or South Africa due to elections in Pakistan

    Hubballi Diwali gambling: Karnataka Police arrest over 150 individuals; check details vkp

    Hubballi Diwali gambling: Karnataka Police arrest over 150 individuals; check details

    Courteney Cox pens heartfelt note for her 'Chandler Bing' aka Matthew Perry two weeks after his demise; Read ATG

    Courteney Cox pens heartfelt note for her 'Chandler Bing' aka Matthew Perry two weeks after his demise; Read

    Ben Stokes, poised for knee surgery, likely to seek release from CSK due to England's packed Test calendar snt

    Ben Stokes, poised for knee surgery, likely to seek release from CSK due to England's packed Test calendar

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner passes away ahead of assembly polls AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner passes away ahead of assembly polls

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon