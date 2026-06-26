A 28-year-old private firm employee claimed that intimate videos of her were secretly uploaded to adult websites without her consent by a man she met on the dating app Bumble.

A 28-year-old private firm employee claimed that intimate videos of her were secretly uploaded to adult websites without her consent by a man she met on the dating app Bumble. The woman, who had developed trust in the man she met online over several months, alleged that he abruptly cut off all communication after the explicit videos surfaced across multiple online platforms. She then approached the police.

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Amrita (name changed), a resident of Vidyaranyapura originally from Odisha, created a Bumble profile in November 2022, where she connected with a man identifying himself as Anubhaav. After exchanging messages on the dating platform, the two continued their conversations on Instagram. She verified his profile and believed both the account and the individual were genuine before agreeing to meet him in person.

According to her complaint, Anubhaav invited her to a room near Sony Signal in Bengaluru's Koramangala, saying his work commitments prevented him from meeting elsewhere. Trusting him, she visited the location, where he allegedly offered her alcohol before the two shared intimate moments.

Amrita alleged that Anubhaav suddenly stopped responding to her messages and eventually blocked her on Instagram, leaving her with no way to contact him.

She recently discovered videos of their private moments circulating on Reddit. She later learned that the same videos had also been shared across other social media platforms and adult-content websites.

Suspecting that Anubhaav uploaded the videos without her knowledge or consent, Amrita filed a complaint with the south-east cybercrime police on June 19, seeking strict action against the accused.

A senior police officer said the explicit videos, which had been uploaded earlier this month, have since been removed from the platforms. Police are now working to trace and arrest the accused.