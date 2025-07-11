A family of four was brutally attacked with machetes in public on Ramanuja Road, Mysuru, while traveling in an auto-rickshaw. The shocking assault was caught on CCTV. All victims were hospitalized and are now out of danger. Police are investigating.

Mysuru: A horrifying incident unfolded on Thursday night in Mysuru when four members of a family were brutally attacked with machetes while travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The attack occurred on the 14th Cross of Ramanuja Road in the Agrahara locality around 9:30 pm.

Assailants intercept auto-rickshaw and launch assault

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, a black car intercepted the moving auto-rickshaw. A group of armed men then emerged from the vehicle and launched a violent assault on the passengers using machetes. The shocking incident occurred in full public view, but no bystanders intervened.

Attack caught on CCTV and mobile cameras

The incident was captured on both surveillance cameras and mobile phones. Videos of the attack quickly went viral on social media, showing terrified onlookers and the assailants fleeing the scene after the assault.

Victims hospitalised; out of danger

The victims, identified as Rajanna, his wife, mother-in-law, and niece, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Police have confirmed that all four are currently out of danger, though Rajanna suffered serious wounds.

Case registered for attempt to murder

DCP (Crime) KS Sundar Raj confirmed that a case of attempt to murder has been registered against four accused individuals. The Krishnaraja Police Station has taken up the investigation, and efforts are underway to apprehend the attackers.

Investigations revealed that Rajanna, one of the victims, is an accused in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. He had reportedly visited the girl involved in the case after she turned 18, which allegedly enraged her family members. The assault is believed to be an act of retaliation carried out while Rajanna was returning from the Vidyaranyapuram police station after giving a statement.