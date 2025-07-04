A man was arrested after assaulting a cafe staffer in Bengaluru’s Sheshadripuram over a dispute involving an extra empty cup. CCTV footage captured the brawl. The accused was released on bail as police continue the investigation.

Bengaluru: A heated argument over an extra empty cup led to a violent scuffle at a cafe in Sheshadripuram, resulting in the arrest of a 33-year-old man on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at the Namma Filter Coffee outlet and the suspect has been identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Palace Guttahalli and a professional driver.

Verbal spat turns violent over coffee order

According to a police complaint filed by Islam Ul Haque, 21, the cashier-cum-coffee maker at the shop, the altercation began when a group of three customers ordered a "two by three" coffee, a common practice of splitting two cups of coffee into three. Haque informed them that the outlet did not offer such a service.

The group then paid for three full cups, which Haque served. However, one customer insisted on an additional empty cup, which Haque refused, citing store policy. This denial allegedly triggered verbal abuse from the trio, prompting Haque to object. The argument soon escalated into a physical fight.

CCTV footage shows assault, retaliation by staff

Surveillance video from the cafe reportedly shows one of Arun’s friends entering the counter area and assaulting Haque. In retaliation, Haque grabbed a sharp object and attacked the man. Moments later, Arun and another friend joined in, dragging Haque out of the counter and attacking him. Despite being outnumbered, Haque is seen fighting back.

Police action and legal status

Based on the footage and complaint, Seshadripuram police arrested Arun Kumar. A senior officer confirmed that he was later released on bail, and further legal action is underway.