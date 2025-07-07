A Bengaluru man was brutally assaulted by a group of youths in Nelamangala over obscene texts sent to a woman. The attackers, inspired by the Darshan-Renukaswamy case, stripped, stomped, and filmed the victim while issuing threats.

Nelamangala: In a chilling reminder of the Renukaswamy murder case, a brutal assault in Nelamangala near Bengaluru has surfaced, drawing eerie parallels to the ongoing Darshan case. A young man was stripped, assaulted, and threatened with the same fate as Renukaswamy by a group of youths who filmed the attack.

Attackers referenced Renukaswamy murder during assault

The attackers reportedly invoked the Renukaswamy case while assaulting the victim, threatening that he would meet a similar end. Influenced by the Darshan case, they not only physically tortured the victim but also mentioned actor Darshan by name during the assault.

Victim stripped, stomped, and filmed

The horrific incident involved a group of 8–10 youths who stripped the victim and stomped on his private parts. They recorded the entire act and threatened to release the video on social media. One of the assailants was heard saying, “This will end up like the Renukaswamy murder case,” clearly referencing the gruesome murder that is still under investigation.

Assault sparked by dispute over a girl

The victim, identified as Kushal, was reportedly in a relationship with a girl that ended a few months ago. After the breakup, the girl began dating someone new. Unable to accept the situation, Kushal allegedly sent her obscene messages. Enraged, the girl, her new boyfriend, and his friends hatched a plan to retaliate.

Victim lured and kidnapped

The group lured Kushal under the pretence of resolving the matter peacefully. He was then kidnapped in a car and taken to a secluded location, where he was brutally beaten and humiliated.

Case registered; key accused arrested

A case has been registered at the Soladevanahalli police station. The arrested accused have been identified as Hemant, Yashwant, Shivashankar, and Shashank Gowda. Investigations are ongoing, and more arrests may follow.