Union Cabinet clears Waqf (Amendment) bill, set for budget session debate

The Union Cabinet has approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill based on recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which proposed multiple changes to streamline the registration of Waqf properties.

Union Cabinet clears Waqf (Amendment) bill, set for budget session debate
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, based on recommendations from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report presented in Parliament on February 13. Sources indicate that the Cabinet sanctioned the proposed amendments during a meeting held on February 19. The report was introduced in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the initial phase of the 2025 Budget Session. However, its presentation triggered protests from the Opposition, resulting in temporary adjournments of proceedings in both Houses.

Sources revealed that the Union Cabinet approved the report last week, clearing the path for the introduction of the bill in the second half of the Budget Session, scheduled to begin on March 10. The proposed legislation aims to simplify the process of registering Waqf properties.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, recommended several amendments to the bill, though these faced opposition from rival parties.

During a clause-by-clause review in January, the committee accepted all modifications put forward by members of the BJP-led NDA while rejecting every amendment proposed by the Opposition.

Over the past six months, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) conducted nearly three dozen hearings, many of which were marred by chaos, and at least one escalated into physical violence. Tensions peaked when Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass bottle on the table, alleging provocation by BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

The committee eventually proposed 66 amendments, but a heated dispute arose when all 44 suggestions from the Opposition were rejected. Meanwhile, 23 proposals from BJP and its allies were accepted, with 14 of them cleared through voting.

The JPC comprised 16 members from the BJP and its allied parties, while the Opposition had only 10 representatives.

Among the 14 approved changes, one key amendment clarifies the distinction between the two mandatory non-Muslim members—originally specified in the bill's draft—and nominated ex-officio members, who may be either Muslim or non-Muslim.

As a result, Waqf councils, whether at the state or national level, will include at least two non-Muslim members, with the possibility of additional non-Muslim representatives if any of the nominated ex-officio members are also from outside the Islamic faith.

Another significant amendment assigns the responsibility of determining whether a property qualifies as 'waqf' to an officer appointed by the respective state government. Initially, this authority was vested in the District Collector.

Additionally, the revised bill clarifies that the law will not have retrospective effect, provided the property in question is already registered. However, Congress leader and JPC member Imran Masood raised concerns over this provision, pointing out that nearly 90 percent of waqf properties remain unregistered.

