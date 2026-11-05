Karnataka has increased bus fares across its four public transport corporations to address severe financial losses and rising operational costs, including diesel and salaries. BMTC fares rose by up to 35 percent, while others increased by 23%.

Bengaluru commuters and public transport users across Karnataka will have to pay more for bus journeys following the state government's decision to increase fares across its four state-run transport corporations. The latest revision raises BMTC fares by an average of 33% to 35%, while fares for KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC services will increase by an average of 23%. The revised fares came into effect from midnight on November 4.

The decision marks the second bus fare increase in less than two years, following the 15% hike implemented in January 2025. The latest revision is expected to affect daily commuters, office-goers, students and passengers travelling between cities and towns.

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh attributed the increase to rising diesel prices, employee salaries, dearness allowance, spare parts and maintenance expenses. He said the four transport corporations were facing substantial financial pressure, making a fare revision necessary to reduce their losses.

The minister said the corporations had accumulated losses of approximately Rs 10,200 crore, while their outstanding liabilities and loans stood at nearly Rs 9,912 crore as of September 30, 2026. Diesel and employee-related expenses together account for around 80% of their total expenditure.

The fare revision follows recommendations from a Public Transport Fare Regulation Committee, which examined the corporations' financial position and operating costs. While the committee recommended a higher increase, the government decided to limit the revision.

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Importantly, the government has clarified that the fare increase is not linked to the Shakti scheme, which provides free travel to eligible women on non-air-conditioned government buses. The minister said the government reimburses the corporations for tickets issued under the scheme, although some payments remain pending.

The four corporations collectively operate more than 26,000 buses and carry approximately 1.24 crore passengers every day, making the revision significant for public transport users across Karnataka.

The revised fare structure will affect ordinary, express, long-distance and select air-conditioned services. In Bengaluru, the minimum fare for ordinary BMTC buses has increased from Rs 6 to Rs 10, while the maximum fare has risen from Rs 35 to Rs 45. For AC Vajra services, the maximum fare has increased from Rs 75 to Rs 90. Airport-bound Vayu Vajra services will also become costlier, with the maximum fare going up from Rs 405 to Rs 425.

For KSRTC passengers, the increase ranges from Rs 4 to Rs 16 depending on the distance and service category. The maximum increase in ordinary bus fares is Rs 9. Monthly and daily bus pass prices will also be revised.

Defending the decision, Suresh said, "We have not increased the fares to make a profit but to reduce losses and save corporations like KSRTC and BMTC."

He also clarified that the Shakti scheme was not responsible for the corporations' financial difficulties, saying the government reimburses them for tickets issued to eligible women.

Karnataka CM defends the bus fares hike

Defending the fare hike, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state government was willing to roll it back if the Centre reduced fuel prices. Responding to the Opposition's call for a statewide protest on Thursday, he said the transport corporations were facing severe financial constraints and had, at one point, struggled to arrange funds to purchase diesel for the next 10 days to three weeks.

The four corporations operate around 26,125 buses, run more than 24,000 daily schedules and employ over one lakh people. The latest fare revision is expected to help ease their financial burden, although it will increase travel expenses for millions of passengers.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) have announced protests against the fare hike, adding to the political debate surrounding the government's decision.

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