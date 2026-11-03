KMF has decided to reduce Nandini curd prices by ₹2 per litre in Karnataka following public backlash over a ₹14 hike. The revised rate will bring the price down from ₹68 to ₹66, offering partial relief to consumers.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has decided to reduce the price of Nandini curd by ₹2 per litre following public criticism over its recent price hike. The revised rate will come into effect from tomorrow, bringing the price of a litre of curd down from ₹68 to ₹66. The decision comes after KMF increased the price of curd by ₹14 per litre, triggering complaints from consumers, hotel owners and members of the public over the sharp rise in the cost of an everyday dairy product.

The reduction follows discussions between the state government, KMF officials and representatives of district milk unions amid growing demands for a rollback of the curd price hike.

KMF Reduces Curd Price After ₹14 Per Litre Hike

KMF had recently increased the price of milk by ₹8 per litre and curd by ₹14 per litre. Following the revision, the price of a litre of curd rose from ₹54 to ₹68.

The sharp increase drew criticism from consumers, particularly those from middle- and lower-income households. Hotel owners and other businesses that use curd regularly also raised concerns about the impact of higher prices on their operating costs.

Following the backlash, KMF has now decided to reduce the price by ₹2 per litre. With the revised rates, curd will cost ₹66 per litre from tomorrow.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Intervenes After Public Complaints

The decision follows complaints from consumers and hotel owners over the sharp increase in curd prices. Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he had asked KMF officials to reduce the price when a delegation from the federation met him on November 2. KMF agreed to his suggestion to lower the rate by ₹2 per litre.

Defending the recent milk price revision, Shivakumar said the increase was linked to the higher fat content in certain milk varieties. He also said the decision would benefit around 11 lakh dairy-farming families across Karnataka.

He further acknowledged public complaints about the curd price increase and said he had instructed KMF to reduce the rates.

Nandini Curd Price: What Are The Revised Rates?

Following the proposed ₹2 reduction, the price of a one-litre pouch of Nandini curd is expected to come down from ₹68 to ₹66. Before the November 1 revision, the same pouch cost ₹54.

The reduction is expected to offer some relief to consumers. However, the revised price will remain ₹12 higher than the earlier rate.

Will The ₹2 Reduction Ease Consumer Concerns?

The ₹2 reduction represents a partial rollback of the recent ₹14 price increase. Consumers and hotel owners had raised concerns that the steep hike would add to household expenses and increase operating costs for businesses.

With the proposed revision, attention will now be on whether the price reduction takes effect as scheduled and whether KMF announces any further changes to Nandini product prices.