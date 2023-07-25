Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station

    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials were booked for negligence after a 67-year-old man, Timmegowda, collapsed and died during a metro journey. Passengers alleged that emergency alarms were raised but no timely medical assistance was provided. Family members blame BMRCL for not saving the victim's life.

    BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:38 PM IST

    Police have booked Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials after they were accused of negligence that allegedly resulted in the death of a 67-year-old man during a journey. The incident took place as the victim, Timmegowda, collapsed while travelling in the metro train on his way towards Kengeri.

    He had entered the Metro rail at Baiyappanahalli at 9 am on Thursday. He collapsed in the train while the train had passed the SV Road metro.

    Bengaluru Metro Update: City’s largest metro station, Jayadeva junction to be launched by year-end

    Post collapse, his fellow passengers repeatedly raised the emergency alarm, yet there was no response from the Metro officials. Therefore, he exited the metro at MG Road metro and waited for help.

    The passengers complained that the metro officials did not provide medical assistance on time, and the victim’s health receded on the spot. One co-passenger took Timmegowda to the hospital. However, he died half an hour after reaching the hospital.

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line

    The family members have expressed their frustration over BMRCL, as they claim that the victim could have been saved if the medical help had arrived on time at the next metro station.

    The victim’s son, Mutturaj filed a complaint against BMRCL officials for negligence and lack of timely medical assistance for his father. An FIR has been lodged against the officials and they are yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisenebt highlights issue men face in buses due to 'Shakti' scheme vkp

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisement highlights issue men face in buses due to ‘Shakti’ scheme

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: Man creating Instagram reel on waterfall slips (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Man creating Instagram reel on waterfall slips (WATCH)

    Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500 metre auto ride in Bengaluru, Twitter reacts vkp

    Mumbai-based CEO pays Rs 100 for 500 metre auto ride in Bengaluru, Twitter reacts

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisenebt highlights issue men face in buses due to 'Shakti' scheme vkp

    Bengaluru: Viral advertisement highlights issue men face in buses due to ‘Shakti’ scheme

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health vma eai

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health vma eai

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health

    Cricket India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season osf

    India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season

    Reminds of a porn website Elon Musk trolled for bold 'X' logo for Twitter snt

    'Reminds of a porn website...': Elon Musk trolled for bold 'X' logo for Twitter

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon