BMRCL officials booked after elderly man dies after he was allegedly denied help at Metro station

Police have booked Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials after they were accused of negligence that allegedly resulted in the death of a 67-year-old man during a journey. The incident took place as the victim, Timmegowda, collapsed while travelling in the metro train on his way towards Kengeri.



He had entered the Metro rail at Baiyappanahalli at 9 am on Thursday. He collapsed in the train while the train had passed the SV Road metro.



Post collapse, his fellow passengers repeatedly raised the emergency alarm, yet there was no response from the Metro officials. Therefore, he exited the metro at MG Road metro and waited for help.

The passengers complained that the metro officials did not provide medical assistance on time, and the victim’s health receded on the spot. One co-passenger took Timmegowda to the hospital. However, he died half an hour after reaching the hospital.



The family members have expressed their frustration over BMRCL, as they claim that the victim could have been saved if the medical help had arrived on time at the next metro station.

The victim’s son, Mutturaj filed a complaint against BMRCL officials for negligence and lack of timely medical assistance for his father. An FIR has been lodged against the officials and they are yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.