Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP stages statewide protests in Karnataka, demands govt's accountability

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has initiated a widespread protest to voice concerns over various issues plaguing the state. The protest, spanning two days, targets the Congress-led government and encompasses grievances such as a significant cash discovery, power cuts, drought relief inadequacies, and a perceived deterioration in law and order.
     

    BJP stages statewide protests in Karnataka, demands govt's accountability
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Under the banner of "Statewide Karnataka BJP Protest Today and Tomorrow Against Congress Government Corruption," demonstrations were held in mandals and district headquarters across the state on Monday, October 16. The protests seek the resignation of ministers and deputy chief ministers and convey disapproval of what is described as the government's transformation into a source of funds for the Congress party. 
    Also read: Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details

    The focal point of the protest is the astonishing discovery of ₹42 crores in the house of contractor Ambikapati. This substantial amount is believed to have been received as commission, further shedding light on financial irregularities. Allegations of the corrupt Congress government providing contractors with ₹650 crores in outstanding payments, with the recovered sum constituting a commission, have amplified the public's disapproval.

    Several pressing issues are driving these protests. First and foremost, the compensation of drought-affected farmers remains unresolved, amplifying their distress. The state also grapples with persistent power load shedding, adversely affecting the populace. Additionally, the unchecked transfer of government officials and what is perceived as a breakdown in law and order have added to the public's dissatisfaction.

    The protests initiated on Monday are anticipated to continue into Tuesday in select locations.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details vkp

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag vkp

    Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag

    Bengaluru: Commuters travel with foldable cycles inside Purple Line metro, share photos vkp

    Bengaluru: Commuters travel with foldable cycles inside Purple Line metro, share photos

    16 achievers honoured with 'Asamanya Kannadiga' Award vkp

    16 achievers honoured with 'Asamanya Kannadiga' award

    Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2023 7 ways to stay fit and active during festive fast gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 7 ways to stay fit and active during festive fast

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case

    Esha Gupta HOT photos: 7 times actress flaunted her perfect body RBA

    Esha Gupta HOT photos: 7 times actress flaunted her perfect body

    Cricket inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics: A game-changer for the sport and business snt

    Cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics: A game-changer for the sport and business

    Pakistan banega Khalistan Karachi sees rare Khalistan demand WATCH AJR

    'Pakistan banega Khalistan': Karachi sees rare Khalistan demand | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon