Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has openly acknowledged a long-standing issue in the state – the power shortage. In a statement to the media in Mysuru, he revealed that Karnataka currently faces a deficit of 2,000 to 3,000 MW of electricity.

He attributed this shortage to the previous governments, the BJP and the Kumaraswamy government, which didn't do enough to generate power. To cope with this problem, Siddaramaiah mentioned that they're now planning to buy power from outside sources and boost power generation from sugar factories.



Siddaramaiah also addressed allegations made by the BJP, claiming that the Congress is amassing funds for upcoming elections. He firmly stated that the Congress's higher-ups have not requested any money, and he dismissed these claims as untrue. Siddaramaiah clarified that neither the Congress nor the BJP are involved in elections happening in five states.

On another note, Siddaramaiah discussed the recent income tax raids and the resulting controversy involving key Congress figures like Venugopal, Kharge, and DKS. He expressed his lack of knowledge about the situation and suggested that these raids are routine procedures. He criticized the BJP for trying to politicize the issue.



He acknowledged the difficulties related to drinking water, fodder, and unemployment. He mentioned that out of Karnataka's 236 taluks, 216 are prone to drought, leading to the devastation of 42,000 hectares of crops. While assuring that there is currently no shortage of drinking water, Siddaramaiah explained that they're taking steps to prevent any future issues, including drilling new bore wells as needed.

He also assured that they're working to resolve fodder shortages and provide job opportunities. Siddaramaiah emphasized that they're hoping for essential support from the central government to address these pressing concerns.