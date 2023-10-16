Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details

    Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledges a 2,000-3,000 MW power shortage, blaming previous governments. He denies allegations of amassing funds for elections and addresses income tax raids. Siddaramaiah discusses drought-related challenges and efforts to address water, fodder, and unemployment issues, seeking central government support.

    Karnataka electricity problems: CM Siddaramaiah acknowledges load shedding issue; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has openly acknowledged a long-standing issue in the state – the power shortage. In a statement to the media in Mysuru, he revealed that Karnataka currently faces a deficit of 2,000 to 3,000 MW of electricity. 

    He attributed this shortage to the previous governments, the BJP and the Kumaraswamy government, which didn't do enough to generate power. To cope with this problem, Siddaramaiah mentioned that they're now planning to buy power from outside sources and boost power generation from sugar factories.

    No intention of allowing new bars to open in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

    Siddaramaiah also addressed allegations made by the BJP, claiming that the Congress is amassing funds for upcoming elections. He firmly stated that the Congress's higher-ups have not requested any money, and he dismissed these claims as untrue. Siddaramaiah clarified that neither the Congress nor the BJP are involved in elections happening in five states.

    On another note, Siddaramaiah discussed the recent income tax raids and the resulting controversy involving key Congress figures like Venugopal, Kharge, and DKS. He expressed his lack of knowledge about the situation and suggested that these raids are routine procedures. He criticized the BJP for trying to politicize the issue.

    'Exposes your dubious politics...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar attacks Karnataka CM over his Cauvery row jibe

    He acknowledged the difficulties related to drinking water, fodder, and unemployment. He mentioned that out of Karnataka's 236 taluks, 216 are prone to drought, leading to the devastation of 42,000 hectares of crops. While assuring that there is currently no shortage of drinking water, Siddaramaiah explained that they're taking steps to prevent any future issues, including drilling new bore wells as needed. 

    He also assured that they're working to resolve fodder shortages and provide job opportunities. Siddaramaiah emphasized that they're hoping for essential support from the central government to address these pressing concerns.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police jeep rams into petrol pump; 2 persons go missing, alleges eyewitness rkn

    Kerala: Police jeep rams into petrol pump; 2 persons go missing,alleges eyewitness

    Viral video of noodle-making process in Kolkata factory sparks disgust on the internet (WATCH) snt

    Viral video of noodle-making process in Kolkata factory sparks disgust on the internet (WATCH)

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services to Sabarimala from major bus stations rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services to Sabarimala from major bus stations

    Kerala: Woman SI assaulted while executing warrant; accused arrested rkn

    Kerala: Woman SI assaulted while executing warrant; accused arrested

    Ola Uber cab services to face disruption as Chennai drivers call for strike; check details AJR

    Ola, Uber cab services to face disruption as Chennai drivers call for strike; check details

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2023: 10 temples around the world that embrace the divine festival snt

    Navratri 2023: 10 temples around the world that embrace the divine festival

    5 reasons to watch 'Tiger 3': Salman Khan's action to Katrina Kaif's towel fight RKK

    5 reasons to watch 'Tiger 3': Salman Khan's action to Katrina Kaif's

    Viral video Man dressed as beggar brings sack full of coins to buy iPhone 15 Watch gcw

    Viral video: Man dressed as beggar brings sack full of coins to buy iPhone 15 (WATCH)

    Kerala: Police jeep rams into petrol pump; 2 persons go missing, alleges eyewitness rkn

    Kerala: Police jeep rams into petrol pump; 2 persons go missing,alleges eyewitness

    Viral video of noodle-making process in Kolkata factory sparks disgust on the internet (WATCH) snt

    Viral video of noodle-making process in Kolkata factory sparks disgust on the internet (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon