Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has revealed that the government will provide a substantial subsidy for the upcoming Kambala race in Bengaluru, scheduled for the following month. Speaking at the 'Bengaluru Kambala - Our Kambala Call' event at the city's palace ground, Shivakumar expressed a commitment to support the cultural and historical significance of this event. He stated, "We are proud of our country's rich history and cultural heritage, and we are dedicated to the promotion of domestic and historical Kambala. We will allocate a 1 crore subsidy for 20 Kambala, each receiving 5 lakh rupees. Further discussions will be held with the Chief Minister and the Kannada Culture Department to finalize these arrangements."

He also emphasized the importance of cultural events in preserving and celebrating India's diverse traditions. With the Kambala taking place in Bengaluru this year, there is heightened enthusiasm, especially among the youth of Dakshina Kannada district. Shivakumar assured that the government's support would be unwavering in the organization of this historically significant Kambala event.

Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar

The Kambala is set to take place at the Bengaluru's palace ground on November 24, 25, and 26, as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Tulu Koota. Key dignitaries, including MP Sadananda Gowda, MLAs Dr. C.N. Ashwatthanarayan and Ashok Kumar Rai, N.A. Harris, music director Gurukiran, and others, graced the event with their presence.

Furthermore, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar highlighted several reform measures in the pipeline, including doorstep property registration under the 'Namma Swattu' scheme, improved transparency in house construction approvals via mobile platforms, and the use of QR codes to prevent misappropriation of roadwork funds. He also outlined the formation of ward committees led by citizens for park and stadium management and a renewed focus on strict tax collection.

Shivakumar underlined the importance of coordinating various efforts to uplift Bengaluru, recognizing that the city requires development in line with international standards. To achieve these goals, he announced the establishment of coordination and implementation committees led by the chief secretary. These measures are aimed at streamlining property records and curbing corruption, particularly in road development projects, with the implementation of QR codes on every road to track contractor details and expenses.