    BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption: Karnataka Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar

    Former CM Jagadish Shettar challenges BJP's MLA Basana Gouda Patil Yatnal over corruption claims, demanding evidence. MLA Mahesh Tenginakai counters, daring Shettar to present ₹200-300 crore grants for development proof. Tenginakai refutes grant withholding allegations, vowing commitment to constituency progress, and questioning grant fairness. He cites historical sacrifices, emphasizing his dedication amid challenges.

    BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption: Karnataka Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Karnataka's Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar has challenged BJP's MLA Basana Gouda Patil Yatnal amidst a storm of corruption allegations. Addressing reporters, Shettar highlighted the ongoing investigation initiated during Siddaramaiah's government, asserting that any wrongdoing, if proven, would be met with appropriate consequences.

    Referring to accusations against the BJP government, Shettar highlighted the allegations made by Basana Gowda Patil Yatnal, suggesting an alleged misappropriation of a staggering ₹40,000 crores. Shettar emphasized the need for documented evidence to facilitate a thorough investigation into these claims.

    Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar claims ticket-selling scandal in BJP

    In a bold retort, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai accepted Shettar's challenge, daring him to bring forth grants worth ₹200-300 crores to showcase development in the central constituency. Maesh Tenginakai, confident in his assertions, vowed to utilize a ₹10 crore grant to visibly enhance development and invited Shettar to witness the progress firsthand.

    Jagadish Shettar reminds Congress of ministerial post, says 'second innings' has started

    Responding to allegations of grant withholding, Tenginakai vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting his commitment to his constituency's development. He raised concerns about the alleged technical reasons cited by Shettar, questioning the fairness of the distribution of grants across all constituencies.

    Tenginakai further emphasized his dedication to challenging environments, highlighting sacrifices made by activists and recalling the sacrifices made during the Chennamma Circle riot, where six individuals lost their lives.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
