Jagadish Shettar reminds Congress of ministerial post, says 'second innings' has started

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who joined Congress quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the recent assembly polls and became an MLC has said that the second innings of his political career has begun.

Addressing media persons during his first visit to Hubli after becoming a Member of the Legislative Council, Shettar stated, "The second innings of my political career has begun. It is up to the party to decide whether the chairman of the Legislative Council should accept or decline the ministerial position."

The former Chief Minister said he is ready to handle whatever responsibility the party assigns him.

He told media persons that Congress had promised him a better position.

“I was offered a position in the Parishad. This is a new chapter in my political life, and I would like to congratulate the members of Congress who contributed to the new avatar," he said.

"I had a conversation with the elders about the Lok Sabha elections. I plan to travel across the state in order to gain more seats. The Congress party is certain to win 7 of the 11 constituencies in North Karnataka. The party will benefit from my experience," he added.

Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minster returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains



Speaking about the disputes within the BJP, Shettar said: "The Lok Sabha elections are approaching; the BJP is stuck in internal disputes. I am not sure when it will blow up. I would not be surprised if some individuals came to Congress to express their unhappiness."

Shettar claimed that the BJP was defeated due to self-inflicted guilt. In response to a question from the media on Nalin Kumar Kateel's resignation, he stated: "Nalin Kumar Kateel's resignation is the party's internal decision. What can I say about it? But everything I said earlier is now coming true."

“The very foundation of the BJP is collapsing. This will affect the Lok Sabha elections," Shettar said, adding that the Congress party will win in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP