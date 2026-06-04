A cat fight in Megaravalli village in Shivamogga district escalated into a violent neighbourhood clash, injuring two people and leading to police cases against 20 individuals. One man has been arrested while others are absconding, police said.

A seemingly trivial fight between two cats has escalated into a serious law-and-order issue, landing the owners and 18 others in police trouble. The unusual incident took place on Tuesday in Megaravalli village in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district. What began as a minor animal scuffle quickly spiralled into a violent confrontation between two neighbourhood groups, ultimately leading to injuries, police complaints, and multiple cases being registered.

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Dispute Begins Between Two Cats

The incident reportedly began when two cats, one belonging to a foreign breed owned by Nagapatri Rajashekhar and the other a local cat owned by Nagaraja, got into a fight. When Nagaraja’s cat bit Rajashekhar’s pet, tensions rose between the two owners.

Verbal Argument Escalates Into Violence

The initial argument between the two individuals soon escalated into a heated exchange involving both families. The situation quickly turned violent, resulting in a full-scale physical altercation between the two groups.

Injuries Reported And Hospitalisation

During the clash, Nagapatri Rajashekhar and a young woman identified as Meghana from the neighbourhood sustained injuries. Both were admitted to the local JC Hospital for treatment.

Police Cases Filed Against 20 People

Following the incident, police have registered complaints against a total of 20 individuals. Nagapatri Rajashekhar has filed a complaint against 16 people, while Nagaraja has lodged a counter-complaint against four individuals from the opposite side. Police have arrested Nagaraja, while others involved in the incident are reportedly absconding. The Agumbe police have registered cases against both groups, and further investigation is underway.