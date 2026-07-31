A viral video from flood-hit Assam shows an Indian Army soldier gently rescuing a sleeping child. The soldier carried the child so carefully through floodwaters that the youngster remained undisturbed. This compassionate act occurred during "Operation Jal Rahat 2," a large-scale evacuation and relief mission.

A touching moment from the flood-hit regions of Assam has captured the hearts of social media users after a video showed Armed Forces personnel rescuing a sleeping child during an evacuation operation. The clip, which has since gone viral, highlights the compassion displayed by rescue teams working tirelessly to help families affected by severe flooding across the state.

The video, shared on X by the Indian Army's Spear Corps, shows a soldier gently carrying the sleeping child through flood-affected terrain while ensuring the youngster remains undisturbed. Even amid the urgency of the rescue mission, the personnel handled the child with remarkable care, drawing widespread appreciation online.

Sharing the video, the Spear Corps wrote: “In the midst of Assam's relentless floods, hope marched in with the olive green. During #OpJALRAHAT2, our brave soldiers rescued a sleeping child with such gentle care that the little one never even woke up. A silent promise kept... of safety, compassion and unwavering service. Because for the Indian Army, every life matters. Always.”

Check the viral video here:

The emotional visuals quickly resonated with users, many of whom praised the Armed Forces for their courage, professionalism and humanity. Several people described the rescue as a powerful reminder that acts of kindness often shine brightest during times of crisis.

One user commented: "Salute to our soldiers. Protecting the nation also means protecting every precious life."

Another wrote: "This is humanity at its finest. The child slept peacefully because our soldiers stood awake."

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The rescue took place as the Armed Forces continued relief and evacuation efforts under Operation Jal Rahat 2, assisting residents stranded by rising floodwaters in different parts of Assam. Rescue teams have been providing food, medical assistance and transportation to safer locations while working alongside civil authorities to minimise the impact of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the flood death toll this year has climbed to 78, after three more fatalities were reported from Sivasagar and Golaghat districts. The disaster continues to affect over three lakh people across seven districts.

The floods have left a trail of destruction, damaging embankments, roads, homes, schools and other public infrastructure. According to the ASDMA, more than 11,000 animals have been swept away, while around 17,000 livestock have been impacted by the deluge.

Although floodwaters have begun receding in some parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, at isolated places across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland between July 30 and August 1, raising concerns of fresh flooding and disruptions.

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