A Karnataka man in Vijayapura allegedly chopped his wife’s hair and burnt it in a graveyard on a sorceress’s advice as part of a ritual to get a male child. The woman suffered a scalp injury and four people have been booked.

In a disturbing case driven by blind faith and a deep-rooted preference for a male child, a woman in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district was allegedly subjected to brutal treatment by her husband and in-laws after they sought the advice of a self-styled sorceress. The accused reportedly believed that a ritual involving the woman’s hair and blood would help them beget a male child. The incident has triggered outrage and raised serious concerns about the persistence of superstition and gender discrimination in parts of society.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Wife Alleges Year-Long Harassment Over Not Having A Son

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, Jyoti Dundesh Dalawayi, aged 31, she was married to Dundesh Dalawayi eight years ago, and the couple has three daughters. Jyoti alleged that she was mentally and physically harassed for nearly a year by her husband and in-laws for not giving birth to a male child. She stated that her husband often assaulted her while under the influence of alcohol and repeatedly blamed her for not having a son.

Sorceress Summoned For Bizarre Ritual

Jyoti stated that on November 25, her husband and in-laws invited a sorceress named Mangala from Mulavad village to their home. The sorceress allegedly declared that Jyoti was possessed by an evil spirit and claimed that it must be removed through a ritual involving blood. Acting on her instructions, Jyoti’s hair was reportedly cut using a blade, causing an injury to her scalp and bleeding.

Hair Burnt In Graveyard After Ritual

Following the act, the accused allegedly took the cut hair to a graveyard and burnt it as part of the ritual suggested by the sorceress. Jyoti was later admitted to a hospital for treatment of the injury caused to her scalp.

Police Register Case Against Four Accused

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi confirmed that a case has been registered at the Vijayapura Rural Police Station under Sections 85, 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All four accused, the husband, the sorceress, and the parents-in-law, have been booked in the case.

Court Proceedings Underway, Chargesheet To Be Filed

The Superintendent of Police stated that since the sections invoked carry punishment of less than seven years, notices have been issued as per Supreme Court guidelines. The husband and the sorceress have been produced before the court and further orders are awaited. The elderly parents-in-law have been served legal notices. Police officials confirmed that a chargesheet will be filed against all four accused after completion of the investigation.