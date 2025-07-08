A school bus collided with a train at a railway crossing in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the death of two students and injuries to three others.

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): Two students lost their lives and three others, including two children and the driver, were injured after a school bus collided with a train at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Tuesday morning.

Casualties

According to Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Jayakumar, "Two students dead, two students and the bus driver injured. The Railway Police, railway authorities, and the State Police are conducting further investigation."



SP Jayankumar informed that one of the students died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The injured are in the hospital for treatment.

Government response

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, expressed condolences to the families and posted on his X, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the accident in Sembanarkuppam, Cuddalore, in which two young students lost their lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the parents, relatives, and friends of the deceased children."



He also announced compensation of ₹5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased children, ₹1 lakh each to those who have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment, and ₹50,000 each to those with minor injuries.



The accident occurred around 7:40 am at the Sembankuppam railway crossing, where the school bus was attempting to cross the tracks when it was hit by an oncoming train.



Restoration work is currently underway at the Sembankuppam railway crossing. (ANI)