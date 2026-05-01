BESCOM has increased domestic electricity tariffs in Bengaluru by 56 paise per unit from May 1, following KERC approval. The hike, driven by a ₹2,068 crore revenue deficit, will raise monthly power bills for households using 100–200 units.

As May begins, electricity consumers in Bengaluru are set to face higher monthly bills, with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announcing a tariff increase of 56 paise per unit for domestic users. The revised rates came into effect from May 1 and will apply to all bills generated from this date onwards. The billing cycle for the current period runs from May 1 to May 15, meaning households will begin noticing the impact of the revised pricing in their upcoming electricity statements. The hike comes at a time when many families are already managing rising household expenses, making it a notable addition to monthly budgets.

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Regulatory Approval Behind the Tariff Revision

The revision is not an abrupt decision, as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had already approved the tariff adjustment under its regulatory framework. The approval allows BESCOM to recover financial losses incurred during the previous financial year through revised consumer tariffs.

Significant Revenue Shortfall Prompted the Hike

The primary reason behind the increase is a substantial revenue gap reported by BESCOM. For the financial year 2024–25, KERC had projected electricity sales revenue of approximately ₹34,084 crore. However, BESCOM was able to collect only around ₹32,019 crore during the same period. This resulted in a revenue deficit of nearly ₹2,068 crore, which the utility is now attempting to recover through the revised tariff structure.

Impact On Domestic Consumers

The 56 paise per unit hike is expected to have a noticeable impact on household electricity bills, particularly for families consuming between 100 and 200 units per month. While consumers enrolled under the Gruha Jyothi scheme may be protected within their eligible free usage limits, those exceeding the threshold or not covered under the scheme are likely to see a clear increase in their monthly bills.

What Consumers Should Expect Going Forward?

With the new tariff now in effect, the revised charges will reflect in billing cycles starting this month. As BESCOM moves to stabilise its financial position, consumers may continue to experience marginal fluctuations in electricity costs depending on regulatory adjustments and revenue recovery measures.