Bengaluru: Youtuber Vikas Gowda arrested for unauthorised video inside KIA T-2, alleges false security breach

23-year-old YouTuber Vikas Gowda was arrested for allegedly trespassing and creating a disturbance at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. He entered the airport with a valid ticket but didn't board the flight, instead wandering around and later claiming to have spent over 24 hours there in a video. Investigations revealed he stayed for around six hours.

Vikas Gowda, a 23-year-old YouTuber residing in Yelahanka in Bengaluru has been apprehended for allegedly trespassing into Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and creating a public disturbance. The arrest follows a complaint filed by KIA security personnel, who accused Gowda of falsely asserting that he spent over 24 hours inside the airport premises, bypassing security measures.

According to reports, Gowda entered KIA on April 7 around noon, possessing a valid ticket for Air India's Bengaluru-Chennai flight (AI-585). However, instead of boarding the flight, he wandered around the airport, purportedly recording videos on his mobile phone.



Who was Angry Rantman? Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha known as 'Angry Rantman' dies at 27

Five days later, on April 12, Gowda uploaded a video on his YouTube channel (@VikasGowda1), claiming to have spent more than 24 hours within the airport and criticizing its security arrangements. With nearly 113,000 subscribers, Gowda alleged that he went unnoticed and unquestioned by security personnel throughout his purported stay.

The video, filmed on the airport's runway, purportedly showed Gowda boasting about entering the airport without a ticket and remaining near the runway for a day. He also said that he evaded detection by airport officials and staff, even going as far as filming while blindfolded.



Bengaluru residents express plight through memes as city grapples with lack of rainfall

Subsequently, the Kempegowda International Airport police arrested Gowda. During interrogation, he admitted to obtaining a plane ticket but confessed to remaining on the runway without boarding the flight, estimating his actual stay to be around 4-5 hours, stated a report on TOI.

A police spokesperson revealed that Gowda had passed through security checks at Terminal 2 and proceeded to the boarding lounge. However, he intentionally abstained from boarding the flight and trespassed into restricted areas, fabricating claims of a prolonged stay inside the airport. Gowda's video, since deleted, attracted the attention of airport security personnel, leading to a formal police complaint. Murali Lal Meena, a CISF inspector, alleged that Gowda's actions misled the public by falsely portraying the security measures at KIA.



Lenskart CEO seeks 25 acres of land near Bengaluru airport, posts on LinkedIn; Minister MB Patil responds

Charged under IPC Sections 448 (trespassing) and 505 (public mischief), Gowda was arrested by the international airport police and subsequently released on station bail. Investigations later revealed that Gowda had spent approximately six hours inside the airport before exiting.

The police clarified that Gowda had informed security personnel at the gate that he missed his flight, presenting his air ticket and boarding pass, which led to no suspicion. They emphasized that Gowda's claims in the video were exaggerated, and his actions posed no actual security threat to the airport.