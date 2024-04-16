Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru residents express plight through memes as city grapples with lack of rainfall

    Bengaluru is enduring an unprecedented dry spell, with no rain for 146 days. Despite a decline in temperatures, relief is not expected until April 21. The city's green cover has diminished, exacerbating the situation. Memes on social media reflect residents' frustration with the lack of rain.

    Bengaluru residents flood social media with memes as city grapples with lack of rainfall vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Bengaluru, renowned for its pleasant climate, is grappling with an unprecedented dry spell, with no rainfall reported in the past 146 days, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The last instance of rainfall in Bengaluru was recorded on November 21, 2023, making it five months without significant rainfall. IMD forecasts suggest that this dry spell is expected to persist for at least another week, with the possibility of rain by April 21, offering some respite to the parched city.

    Despite the absence of rain, there has been a noticeable decline in temperatures over the past few days, offering a glimmer of relief. On April 6, Bengaluru recorded its highest temperature in eight years at 37 degrees Celsius. However, temperatures dropped to 34.6 degrees Celsius by April 13.

    Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21

    According to the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has witnessed a significant loss in its green cover and water bodies while experiencing a substantial increase in built-up areas. These changes, coupled with the impact of El Niño, have intensified the challenges faced by the city this summer.

    Meanwhile, amid the crisis, residents have flooded Social media through memes related to Bengaluru suffering from lack of rainfall. Here are some of the memes:

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Traffic alert! Bengaluru's Hebbal flyover to be closed for four months except for two-wheelers from April 17 vkp

    Traffic alert! Bengaluru's Hebbal flyover to be closed for four months except for two-wheelers from April 17

    Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21 vkp

    Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Dharwad locals rally behind BJP's Prahlad Joshi, BSY urges Dingaleshwar Swamiji to withdraw from race vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Dharwad residents stand firm behind BJP's Prahlad Joshi as BSY urges Swamiji to withdraw

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's why Bengaluru voters will get QR code on voter slips vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's why Bengaluru voters will get QR code on voter slips

    Bengaluru: 27-year-old techie accuses UP man of cheating, assault; police serve notice vkp

    Bengaluru: 27-year-old techie accuses UP man of cheating, assault; police serve notice

    Recent Stories

    UPSC Result 2023: PM Modi congratulates those who cleared civil services exams, sends strong message to others anr

    UPSC Result 2023: PM Modi congratulates those who cleared civil services exams, sends strong message to others

    Cricket Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater collapses in court after bail denial osf

    Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater collapses in court after bail denial

    Heavy rains in UAE: Extensive flooding in Dubai; casualties in Oman

    Heavy rains in UAE: Extensive flooding in Dubai; 18 dead in Oman (WATCH)

    Salman Khan house firing: 'NO' Bigg Boss this time? What we know so far RBA

    Salman Khan house firing: 'NO' Bigg Boss this time? What we know so far

    Sports BREAKING: Olympic flame for Paris 2024 lit in Greece's Olympia; WATCH video osf

    Olympic flame for Paris 2024 lit in Greece's Olympia; WATCH video

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon