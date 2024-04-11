Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru youth launch ‘cool tree campaign’; Applying sunscreen to protect trees from scorching sun

    A group of young minds from Bengaluru, known as Bengaluru Hudugaru are protecting trees from the summer sun by applying sunscreen made of pyroxene, organofasted, melathin mixture, neem oil, and Surya sem whitewash powder. With guidance from forest experts, they've begun their campaign in Yalahanka, expanding to other wards. Their innovative approach is making a positive impact on the city's environment.

    A group of young minds from Bengaluru has embarked on a mission to protect trees from the scorching summer sun. Concerned about the impact of harsh weather conditions on the city's greenery, the team known as A.7 has kicked off a unique campaign to apply sunscreen to tree trunks.

    As temperatures rise and water shortages become more severe in Bengaluru, trees face numerous challenges, including termite infestations and stunted growth. Realising the urgent need to address these issues, the Bangalore Boys have taken action.

    The team has formulated a special mixture consisting of pyroxene, organofasted, melathin mixture, neem oil, and surya sem whitewash powder. This concoction is carefully applied to the bark of trees, providing them with much-needed protection from the sun's harmful rays.

    To ensure the effectiveness of their efforts, the Bengaluru Hudugaru have sought advice from forest experts. Their campaign, which has already begun in Yalahanka, is set to expand to other areas including Indiranagar, KR Puram, and Shantinagar wards.

    Every Sunday, the team conducts their campaign, receiving positive responses from the public sector. With their dedication and innovative approach, the Bengaluru Hudugaru are significantly impacting the city's environment, one tree at a time.

    Video Icon