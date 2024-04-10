Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Bengaluru hotter than Mumbai, Delhi? Netizens react as picture gets viral on Social Media

    Bengaluru, once known for its perfect weather, now faces a water crisis and soaring temperatures, reaching up to 38°C. Immigrants feel betrayed, comparing it unfavorably to Mumbai. Social media mocks the city's plight. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts rain on April 10 and 11, offering hope to residents amidst the heatwave.

    Is Bengaluru hotter than Mumbai, Delhi? Netizens react as picture gets viral on Social Media vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Once hailed as the pinnacle of perfect weather, Bengaluru now finds itself roasted under the critical gaze of its inhabitants thanks to a water crisis and skyrocketing temperatures. The city once fondly dubbed the 'Garden City', now faces mercury levels soaring up to around 38°C, creeping perilously close to the April scorcher of 39.2°C way back in 2016.

    This unexpected twist has left countless immigrants, who once flocked to Bengaluru in pursuit of mild weather, feeling utterly betrayed. The once-charming cityscape is now being unfavourably compared to the concrete jungle of Mumbai, with online warriors delighting in the Bengaluru versus Mumbai showdown, where Mumbai surprisingly emerges victorious this time.

    From pleasant city to parched, Bengaluru water crisis hits historic highs

    As if that weren't enough, Bengaluru's balmy nights outshine even the infamous heat of Delhi and Gurugram, much to the locals' dismay. Social media platforms are flooded with memes and banter poking fun at Bengaluru's newfound heatwave, much to the embarrassment of its residents who are left scratching their sweaty heads.

    Despite Karnataka being among the first states to sizzle under heatwave conditions this summer, with initial attention on its northern regions, other parts of the state are now starting to feel the burn. Bengaluru recently clocked daytime temperatures of 37.2°C, marking one of the hottest days the Silicon City has witnessed in almost a decade.

    'You don't choose me, I choose you': Internet reacts to Bengaluru man's coincidental encounter with Ola, Uber

    But fear not, Bengalureans, for there might be a silver lining peeking through the clouds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain to grace the city on April 10 and 11. While it remains uncertain whether these showers will douse the fiery temperatures, they certainly offer a glimmer of hope amidst the relentless heatwave.

    During the sweltering conditions, Bengaluru residents are crossing their fingers, toes, and anything else they can, in hopes of a refreshing downpour to wash away their heat-induced woes.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: PGs in Bengaluru on high alert amid Cholera outbreak anr

    Karnataka: PGs in Bengaluru on high alert amid Cholera outbreak

    Why are traffic signals being turned off during noon in Karnataka's Kalaburagi? vkp

    Why are traffic signals being turned off during noon in Karnataka's Kalaburagi?

    'You don't choose me, I choose you': Internet reacts to Bengaluru man's coincidental encounter with Ola, Uber vkp

    'You don't choose me, I choose you': Internet reacts to Bengaluru man's coincidental encounter with Ola, Uber

    Bengaluru: 29-year-old female lawyer forced to strip on cam in 'FedEx' scam, defrauded of Rs 15 lakh vkp

    Bengaluru: 29-year-old female lawyer forced to strip on cam in ‘FedEx’ scam, defrauded of Rs 15 lakh

    Bengaluru Metro staff under scrutiny after worker allegedly denied entry over lack of shirt buttons vkp

    Bengaluru Metro staff under scrutiny after worker allegedly denied entry over lack of shirt buttons

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS chief Raj Thackeray declares 'unconditional support' for PM Modi, BJP gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS chief Raj Thackeray declares 'unconditional support' for PM Modi, BJP

    Boeing hits turbulence again! Whistleblower red-flags shortcuts in 777 and 787 Dreamliner manufacturing

    Boeing hits turbulence again! Whistleblower red-flags shortcuts in 777 and 787 Dreamliner manufacturing

    Eid al-Fitr 2024: Sheer Khurma to Haleem, 5 easy dishes with recipes RKK EAI

    Eid al-Fitr 2024: Sheer Khurma to Haleem, 5 easy dishes with recipes

    Canadian Sikh community in shock after Edmonton shooting

    Canadian Sikh community in shock after Edmonton shooting

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon