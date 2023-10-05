Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru ‘Yellow line’ metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya

    MP Tejasvi Surya urges Karnataka's state government to expedite the opening of the 'Yellow Line' of Bengaluru Metro, emphasizing public trust concerns due to project delays. He also addresses issues with project suppliers and visa-related obstacles for foreign staff.
     

    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    MP Tejasvi Surya has called upon the state government to work closely with BMRCL and related organizations to expedite the opening of the 'Yellow Line' from RV Road to Bommasandra for public use by February 2024. 

    During his inspection of the Metro's Yellow Line, Surya expressed concerns over project delays. The initiative launched in 2017 with an original completion target of 2021, encountered setbacks due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, eviction of the Jayadeva flyover, land acquisition disputes, and more.

    While BMRCL has now set a new completion date for February 2024, Surya highlighted the diminishing trust of the public in BMRCL's ability to adhere to project timelines. He urged the state government to proactively address the challenges on this route by engaging with relevant organizations, including BMRCL, BESCOM, BBMP, and Transport.

    Additionally, the managing director of Titagarh, the company responsible for supplying railway bogies for this project, has expressed concerns about certain issues. They are scheduled to meet with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to discuss these matters. 

    CRRC, a Chinese company involved in the project, is facing visa-related obstacles for its staff who need to travel to Bengaluru for study purposes. Surya announced his plans to meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in the coming week to seek a resolution to the visa issue.

