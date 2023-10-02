Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges govt to reconsider ban on carpooling in Bengaluru

    The Karnataka government's ban on carpooling has sparked a debate in the state. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider, citing Bengaluru's traffic problems and the need for innovative solutions to ease congestion.
     

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges govt to reconsider ban on carpooling in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    A recent decision by the Karnataka government to ban carpooling has ignited a debate in the state. Under the new orders, violators could face fines ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000. The move to ban carpooling comes as authorities have noticed that vehicles registered for personal use with lower taxes are being used for commercial purposes, such as ride-sharing or carpooling.

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has addressed this issue by penning a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the reconsideration of the carpooling ban. Surya emphasized that Bengaluru is grappling with severe traffic problems and highlighted the inadequacy of the city's current public transportation facilities. He pointed out that the BMTC, which has been operating 4,500 buses for some years, has now increased its fleet to 6,763.

    Bengaluru: Scamster poses as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, demands diamonds and money from Gujarat leader

    However, even this expansion falls short of meeting the transportation needs of the city's 1.10 crore residents. Surya believes that ride-sharing and carpooling could offer an immediate solution, especially for employees commuting to the same IT park.

    Carpooling is illegal: Karnataka Transport Dept fines Rs 10000 for violations in Bengaluru

    In his open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Tejasvi Surya called for amendments to the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, asserting that they are outdated and inadequate for the present-day requirements. He argued that banning carpooling will only contribute to the congestion woes of Bengaluru, a city already grappling with a 6,000% increase in vehicular population since 1990. The ban, according to Surya, will only exacerbate the mobility crisis in the city.

    Surya urged the Karnataka government to prioritize the "Quality of Life" for its citizens over outdated rules and to encourage innovation among ridesharing apps as a means to decongest the city's roads. The debate over carpooling regulations in Karnataka continues as stakeholders weigh the benefits of ride-sharing against traffic congestion.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru metro: Purple line from Whitefield to Challaghatta may start from October 6 vkp

    Bengaluru metro: Purple line from Whitefield to Challaghatta may start from October 6

    Bengaluru: Kambala Nov 25,26; AIshwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty likely to attend vkp

    Bengaluru: Kambala on November 25,26; Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty likely to attend

    Bengaluru: Police apprehend 6 cyber criminals involved in Rs 854 crore scam vkp

    Bengaluru: Police apprehend 6 cyber criminals involved in Rs 854 crore scam

    Carpooling is illegal: Karnataka Transport Dept fines Rs 10000 for violations in Bengaluru vkp

    Carpooling is illegal: Karnataka Transport Dept fines Rs 10000 for violations in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru: BMRCL likely to inaugurate KR Pura-Byappanahalli metro stretch on Oct 2 vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL likely to inaugurate KR Pura-Byappanahalli metro stretch on Oct 2

    Recent Stories

    Bihar government releases caste-based survey report

    BREAKING: Bihar government releases caste-based survey report

    7 Benefits of stair climbing RBA EAI

    7 Benefits of stair climbing

    Congress betrayed Rajasthan PM Modi slams Ashok Gehlot govt in Chittorgarh speech

    'Congress betrayed Rajasthan, its government must go...' PM Modi in Chittorgarh

    Asian Games 2023: TT pair Sutirtha-Ayhika share experience of clinching historic bronze in women's doubles snt

    Asian Games 2023: TT pair Sutirtha-Ayhika share experience of clinching historic bronze in women's doubles

    7 ways to maintain your haircolor RBA EAI

    7 ways to maintain your haircolor

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon