    Bengaluru: Scamster poses as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, demands diamonds and money from Gujarat leader

    BJP Yuva Morcha president files complaint against impersonator demanding diamonds and money. Misuse of public relations number revealed as impersonator contacts Gujarat Yuva Morcha president. FIR registered, police investigation underway. 

    Bengaluru: Scamster poses as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, demands diamonds and money from Gujarat leader
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has lodged a complaint with the police after an individual impersonated him and attempted to demand diamonds and a large sum of money. The accused used a public relations number assigned to Surya to call Prashant Korat, the president of Gujarat Yuva Morcha, posing as the Yuva Morcha leader.

    Suspicions arose when the Gujarat leader contacted Surya directly to confirm the call. Surya denied making any such demand and clarified that the call was a scam. Surya's personal assistant, V Bhanuprakash, filed a complaint at the CEN Police station, urging legal action against the culprits.

    The misuse of the public relations number was brought to light as Prashant received a call on July 1 from the same
    number. The impersonator requested diamonds and money during the conversation. Prashant's timely action in contacting Surya helped uncover the fraudulent scheme.

    Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential misuse and exploitation of official contact information. Bhanuprakash, in the complaint, emphasized the need for strict legal measures against the criminals involved.

    The BJP Yuva Morcha is determined to hold accountable those who engage in such activities, using the MP's name for personal gain.

