A Bengaluru woman’s video showing her parents visiting her office and questioning her manager about her behaviour has gone viral. Netizens compared it to a PTA meeting, calling it relatable and hilarious.

In a light-hearted yet unusual incident, a Bengaluru-based woman went viral on social media after sharing a video of her parents visiting her workplace and speaking to her manager about her “behaviour” at work. The clip amused netizens, many of whom compared the situation to a parent-teacher meeting in an office setting.

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The woman, identified as Tejaswini Anand, posted the video on Instagram, capturing the unexpected interaction. The post quickly gained traction online, with users finding humour in the crossover between traditional parenting and professional life.

Video Sparks Laughter Online

In the video, Tejaswini highlighted the moment with an overlay text that read: “Every parent enjoying office visits, while mine ask my manager about my behaviour. From PTA meetings to this, it never ends.”

The situation resonated with many viewers, as it mirrored the familiar concept of parent-teacher meetings from school days, but in a workplace environment.

Her caption added a humorous touch, stating, “Just brown parents being themselves,” which further struck a chord with audiences.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has garnered over 6,000 views so far, along with several comments from users who found the incident relatable and amusing. While many reacted with laughter, others shared similar experiences from their own lives.

One user commented: “Had the same experience, my father asked my manager whether I was worth the hire.”

Second user commented: “My mom came to my university only to ask my professor to scold me for not eating food properly.”

Third user commented: “For sure, my mom will do it if she get a chance to meet my manager.”

A Blend of Tradition and Modern Work Culture

Although the parents’ actions may have been influenced by traditional values and concern, their approach reminded many of school-style monitoring of behaviour. The incident highlights how cultural habits often carry forward into adulthood, sometimes in unexpected and humorous ways.