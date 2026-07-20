A Bengaluru product manager mistakenly sent a Blinkit order to a wrong address. The delivery partner drove an extra three kilometers to the correct location. He politely refused a tip, explaining his motivation was to improve his performance rating by "going the extra mile."

What began as a simple delivery mistake turned into a powerful lesson on work ethic and performance, leaving a Bengaluru-based product manager saying a Blinkit delivery partner taught her something even her MBA couldn't.

The now-viral incident was shared by Mansi Sharma on LinkedIn after she accidentally placed a Blinkit grocery order to an old saved address instead of her current home. She realised the error only when the delivery executive called to inform her that no one was opening the gate at the delivery location.

Explaining the mix-up, Sharma wrote, "My husband's friend's location was saved. We never noticed."

Check the viral post here:

She immediately apologised and requested the delivery partner if he could instead bring the order to her current address, located about three kilometres away.

Describing his response, she wrote, "I apologised. Asked if he could come to our address instead. He said yes. Drove 3 kilometres. Delivered the package. Smiled."

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Feeling guilty for the inconvenience she had caused, Sharma offered the rider an additional Rs 100 as a token of appreciation. However, to her surprise, he politely refused the money and handed it back.

Instead, he explained what truly motivated him at work.

"Last month mera rating 4.2 tha. Extra mile jaata hoon toh 4.8 ho jaata hai. Yahi meri appraisal hai." (Last month my rating was 4.2. When I go the extra mile, it goes up to 4.8. That's my appraisal.)

The rider's response left Sharma reflecting on how performance is measured in the corporate world. She concluded her post by writing, "I have an MBA. He understood performance metrics better than most managers I know."

The LinkedIn post quickly gained traction, with professionals praising the Blinkit delivery partner's dedication and customer-first attitude.

One user commented, "Some people teach us more than a degree ever could."

Another wrote, "The delivery person taught us more than a book or a degree ever could. Maybe he does not even hold a MBA degree but knows more than a one having the degree would."

The heartwarming exchange has resonated widely online, with many saying the rider's simple explanation offered a valuable reminder that recognition, accountability and customer satisfaction can often be stronger motivators than financial rewards alone.

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