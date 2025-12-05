IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said flight cancellations will drop below 1,000 from Saturday as the airline resets its schedules. Services are expected to normalise between Dec 10–15 after the recent operational disruptions affecting major airports.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Friday acknowledged the severe disruption to the airline’s operations, stating that the carrier expects a significant reduction in flight cancellations from Saturday, with services likely to return to normal between December 10 and 15. The announcement came on a day when the airline cancelled more than 1,000 flights, representing over half of its daily schedule, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across major airports nationwide.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Apology From CEO As Disruptions Peak

In a video message released on Friday, Elbers apologised to passengers and admitted that earlier measures taken by the airline had fallen short.

He said, “Our efforts over the past few days have unfortunately not been sufficient. Therefore, we have opted for a complete reboot of our systems and schedules today. This has resulted in the highest number of cancellations so far, but it is essential for progressive improvements from tomorrow.”

Elbers added that IndiGo expects Saturday’s cancellations to fall below 1,000 and thanked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for providing specific relief measures related to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

Scroll to load tweet…

DGCA Pauses New FDTL Norms Amid Planning Gaps

The aviation regulator has temporarily put on hold the latest phase of FDTL regulations for pilots and cabin crew. Officials said gaps in planning for the second phase of these norms are one of the main reasons behind the current operational crisis.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, typically operates around 2,300 flights a day, making the scale of cancellations particularly disruptive for passengers.

Government Steps In; High-Level Probe Ordered

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the government’s decision to defer the new duty-time rules was taken “solely in the interest of passengers.”

He added that a high-level inquiry will examine what went wrong at IndiGo and determine accountability for the operational lapses. Airlines have also been instructed to automatically refund fares for cancelled flights and provide hotel accommodation to stranded travellers.

Fourth Day Of Crisis Hits Major Airports

The operational crisis has entered its fourth consecutive day, affecting major hubs including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

IndiGo’s on-time performance dropped to 8.5 per cent on Thursday. The airline said Friday would mark the peak of cancellations, as schedules are being reset to ensure a stronger start from the following day.